Paradigm-Shifting Latin Rock+ Alternative Magazine, La Banda Elástica Celebrates 30 Years With a Special Print Edition – Available Now

To commemorate it’s 30th anniversary, LBE published a commemorative print edition, packed with fascinating reflections on the evolution of the scene over the last three decades.

Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors Live Nation and Altafonte Music, it recently premiered at the prestigious FIMPRO conference in Mexico, as well as at the Latin GRAMMYs in Las Vegas. The special edition will continue its premiere tour at the Feria del Libro in Tijuana on December 10, 2022.

This beautifully designed, limited-run magazine is sure to be a collector’s item. It offers 168 pages of Latin alternative’s greatest moments of the past three decades. Inside, music fans will find exclusive interviews, first-person essays and never-before-seen photos documenting the diversity, electricity, and elasticity of música alterlatina.