PANAMANIAN PSYCHEDELIC ARTIST CIENFUE KICKS OFF 2023 WITH NEW SINGLE ﻿“LOST TRIBES”

Featuring an enticing Panamanian “Pindin” indie cumbia drumbeat, “Lost Tribes” transports listeners to the jungle, where they will find themselves immediately enveloped in the swirling arpeggio synths and indie guitars that Cienfue meticulously crafted as the sonic foundation of his story.

Singing about a lost love that he wishes would return, the ingenious artist conveys a relatable sense of longing on this eclectic English-language track while maintaining a refreshing energy fueled by restorative melodies and rhythms.

“Lost Tribes” is the first single to be released from Cienfue’s upcoming full-length concept album “Seven Cities of Gold,” the follow up to 2020’s “Life in the Tropics,” his first full-length English-language album. Although both albums were inspired by and draw from his personal experiences with the psychedelic brew Ayahuasca, on “Seven Cities of Gold,” he dives a bit deeper, showcasing the multiple glistening facets of his boundless creativity and, alongside a selection of English-language songs, offering a captivating dose of brand-new Spanish language tracks that will take fans on a riveting musical journey to an Amazonian psychedelic utopia.