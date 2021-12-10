MARIEL MARIEL: Unveils “La Morena”, a New Preview of Her Forthcoming Album “La Batalla”

Mariel’s rhymes were written in Mexico and recorded in Chile over the beat of King Dou Dou, plus the production of Andrés Landon and Dr. Fifo. And they create a hypnotic flow that carries you directly to your most relaxed, easeful, and lilting frequencies.

Mariel Mariel’s anticipated album “La Batalla” will have a wide variety of rhythms, such as cumbia, funk brasilero, trap romántico, bachata flow, and in terms of sounds the palette is unified in an electronic base and the interwoven charango used as an Andean tone.