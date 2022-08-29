DAMA VICKE stands as an advocate for women with powerful new single “elefante”.

Directed by Carla Forte and Alexey Taran, the official music video is now available for fans to enjoy on YouTube and follows Dama Vicke as she ventures alone through the beautiful natural landscape of the outskirts of Las Vegas. Drawing viewers under her captivating spell with her effortlessly fluid movements that combine to form a beautiful interpretive dance, she demonstrates the extraordinary strength she finds in her womanhood while also revealing stirring glimpses of a range of emotions, from peace to frustration.

Born in Mexico City and based in Los Angeles, Dama Vicke has become known for her dark yet tender sound that fuses alternative rock with elements of jazz and experimental accents. The bilingual artistic visionary has constructed an award-winning career in today’s independent music scene, taking home multiple prizes such as Best Songwriter (Best of Miami 2018), and Best Independent Artist and Best Lyrics (American Tracks Music Awards). Her upcoming album will feature the production of renowned Grammy and Platinum record producer and keyboardist Sam Fisher (Lady Gaga, Daddy Yankee, Celia Cruz).