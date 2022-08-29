DAMA VICKE stands as an advocate for women with powerful new single “elefante”.

After taking over the first half of 2022 with her singles “Muerte En Vida” and “Te Quiero Mal,” today award-winning Mexican singer-songwriter Dama Vicke returns with her moving new song “Elefante,” the fourth to be released from her highly anticipated upcoming album.
At a time when women’s rights are being unjustly challenged and are wrongfully being put in danger, Dama Vicke arrives valiantly to become a potent voice for women everywhere with her latest release, which she penned alongside her friend and colleague Omar Roque. “Elefante,” wich was produced by Agustin Espin of Amigos Invisibles, was inspired by a movie by director Carla Forte, with whom Dama Vicke also partnered on the track’s riveting visual accompaniment. The song sees the acclaimed artist taking on the patriarchy and the rules and consequences that women are forced to suffer with on a daily basis, tackling a number of troubling issues such as the apprehension that still exists toward the gender, male and social control, inequality, and male abuse. Along with the great Alfonso Andre, who joins the track on drums, Samuel Ramirez, Ruben Van Gundy, and Jeymarr Perez-Mendoza, the musicians that form her current band, also participate in this gripping piece
Directed by Carla Forte and Alexey Taran, the official music video is now available for fans to enjoy on YouTube and follows Dama Vicke as she ventures alone through the beautiful natural landscape of the outskirts of Las Vegas. Drawing viewers under her captivating spell with her effortlessly fluid movements that combine to form a beautiful interpretive dance, she demonstrates the extraordinary strength she finds in her womanhood while also revealing stirring glimpses of a range of emotions, from peace to frustration.
Born in Mexico City and based in Los Angeles, Dama Vicke has become known for her dark yet tender sound that fuses alternative rock with elements of jazz and experimental accents. The bilingual artistic visionary has constructed an award-winning career in today’s independent music scene, taking home multiple prizes such as Best Songwriter (Best of Miami 2018), and Best Independent Artist and Best Lyrics (American Tracks Music Awards). Her upcoming album will feature the production of renowned Grammy and Platinum record producer and keyboardist Sam Fisher (Lady Gaga, Daddy Yankee, Celia Cruz).