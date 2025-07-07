Cuarteto de Nos open the doors of its new and anticipated album and announces new international tour.

He states, “The corridor is not kind. Some doors lead to quicksand, places where power rises alongside heavier weapons, and those who shout the loudest impose their truth. The traveler sees darkness win a thousand times over. In his bitterness, he discovers an uncomfortable truth: the victors and the vanquished are two sides of the same coin, reflections of a humanity that devours itself.”

The traveler lives with the anguish of freedom, knowing that choosing means risking getting lost. Movement is his only truth, and the corridor is a mosaic of fragments: an unseen sky, a cutting pendulum, a nonreflective face, and a burning piano under the sea. The traveler doesn’t know if any door will lead him to himself. Maybe it doesn’t matter. If salvation exists, it is not a place but the courage to cross the threshold and face the vertigo with open eyes.

The release of El Cuarteto de Nos’ new album was announced alongside the group’s latest international tour, which will visit eleven countries and begin on June 12 in Costa Rica.