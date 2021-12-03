CENTAVRVS: New Single “El Efecto” Induces to Dance and Enjoy Their Rhythm With Their Comeback

Centavrvs celebrates ten years of music trajectory in the best way they know, releasing new music. “El Efecto” is the first installment of a series of new songs they will be publishing within the first four months next year and those will be part of their next EP named Levante la Mano.
If something highlights Centavrvs, it’s the elaborate musical part that the group has and this time it’s no exception, the variety of musical instruments such as synthesizers, electronic beats, percussions, guitar and bass guitar voice the song with Caribbean-style rhythms creating a party atmosphere, love and passion making anyone dance and sing to the sound of “El Efecto”.
With a decade in the country’s musical scene and the singularity of sharing a milestone with Mexico’s history (the Mexican revolution), Centavrvs has mastered the mix between Latin American music and the coolness of electronic rhythms in such a unique way and refined that preserves the artistic concept of the band without putting aside the festivity of music.
Their distinctive sound has led them to tour in different countries like Colombia, Argentina, Canada, the United States, Europe and Mexico, this one will see them back at the Vive Latino 2022 Festival.