CENTAVRVS: New Single “El Efecto” Induces to Dance and Enjoy Their Rhythm With Their Comeback

With a decade in the country’s musical scene and the singularity of sharing a milestone with Mexico’s history (the Mexican revolution), Centavrvs has mastered the mix between Latin American music and the coolness of electronic rhythms in such a unique way and refined that preserves the artistic concept of the band without putting aside the festivity of music.

Their distinctive sound has led them to tour in different countries like Colombia, Argentina, Canada, the United States, Europe and Mexico, this one will see them back at the Vive Latino 2022 Festival.