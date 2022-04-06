BABASÓNICOS IS BACK WITH NEW SINGLE & MUSIC VIDEO BYE BYE”

Babasónicos is back again with a new single “Bye Bye,” a danceable fantasy infused with sexuality where the pleasure of the ephemeral becomes a temporary shelter in an apocalyptic world, ironically lost to the mercy of the superficial.
The music video is an audiovisual statement directed by David Maruchniak with the creative direction of the filmmaker Juan Cabral.
“Bye Bye” was born in 2020 during the pandemic crisis, a time that released the musicians from their usual commitments and allowed them to experience an extended period of sonic and compositional immersion, which is about to emerge publicly in the form of a new studio album.
“Bye Bye” was recorded and mixed by Gustavo Iglesias, with mastering by Greg Calvi and Steve Fallone at the Sterling Sound studios in New York. The artistic production is by Babasónicos and Gustavo Iglesias, and the cover art was created by Alejandro Ros.
The band is fresh off sold-out concerts in Madrid and Barcelona, and this past weekend, more than 80K people surrounded their stage for a successful performance that closed the third day of the Argentine edition of the Lollapalooza festival.
The Bye Bye tour already has confirmed dates in Uruguay, Mexico, Argentina and Chile. More dates in additional cities will be announced soon.
Babasónicos – BYE BYE Tour
April 1 – Montevideo, Uruguay
May 4 – Guadalajara, Mexico
May 5 – Monterrey, Mexico
May 7 – Ciudad Juárez, Mexico
May 8 – Aguascalientes, Mexico
May 12 – Auditorio Nacional, CDMX, Mexico
May 13 – Toluca, Mexico
May 14 – Tuxtla, Mexico
May 19 – León, Mexico
May 21 – Orizaba, Mexico
June 4 – Rio Negro @kimikaclub, Argentina
June 10 – Rosario @metropolitanorosario, Argentina
June 16 – Córdoba @plazadelamusica, Argentina
June 25 – Moviestar Arena, Buenos Aires, Argentina
July 2 – Teatro Caupolican – Santiago, Chile