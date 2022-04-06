BABASÓNICOS IS BACK WITH NEW SINGLE & MUSIC VIDEO BYE BYE”

“Bye Bye” was recorded and mixed by Gustavo Iglesias, with mastering by Greg Calvi and Steve Fallone at the Sterling Sound studios in New York. The artistic production is by Babasónicos and Gustavo Iglesias, and the cover art was created by Alejandro Ros.

The band is fresh off sold-out concerts in Madrid and Barcelona, and this past weekend, more than 80K people surrounded their stage for a successful performance that closed the third day of the Argentine edition of the Lollapalooza festival.

The Bye Bye tour already has confirmed dates in Uruguay, Mexico, Argentina and Chile. More dates in additional cities will be announced soon.