ANAKENA RELEASES NEW BEACH-INSPIRED SINGLE “BIKINI”

More about Anakena:

Anakena is a Venezuelan Caribbean pop band founded at the end of 2016 and formed by Santiago de la Fuente, Carlos “Mara” González, Mikel Maury and Antonio Romero.

So far, the group has released two full recordings: El Mar (EP, 2016) and Anakena (album, 2019), both self-produced. During their four years as a band, the Venezuelan musicians have accumulated more than 10 million streams on digital platforms and have brought their music to more than 200 stages, 14 cities and five countries. Their song “Montaña Rusa” won the award for Best Reggae Song at the 8th edition of Premios Pepsi Music and “Sanguchito” took the number 1 spot on the Venezuelan radio chart in 2020.

Anakena’s new recording era began in October 2020 with the release of their successful single “Carita Triste,” produced by the duo SanLuis and whose innovative blend between bachata and trap brought the band to the most important national radio stations and to HTV Latino’s Hot Ranking. Since then, the band has released six singles from the album, which include “Clara” with the renowned Colombian group Alkilados and “Baby Beach” with the Málaga-born brothers Javypablo.