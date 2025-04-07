Panteón Rococó Presents the second single from their new album “Cha-Cha Love”

his year, 2025, marks a significant milestone in the musical life of Panteón Rococó, the Mexican band that has left an indelible mark in the country’s musical history. With a career spanning almost 30 years, Panteón Rococó has not only distinguished itself as a pioneer and worthy representative of its genre but has also become a symbol of freedom and resistance.
In anticipation of the release of their new studio album, Panteón Rococó presents “Cha-Cha Love,” the second single that confirms their commitment to the traditional ska that has characterized the band for several generations around the world.
“Cha-Cha Love” is a song written by Dr. Shenka. The song explores the universality of love and heartbreak, experiences that all people seem destined to experience in some way.
The artwork for the single comes from the talent and creativity of Sergio Arau and Chá! Both combine unique styles to enrich the personality of the image, offering a fresh illustration that complements the essence of the band.
The production of “Cha-Cha Love” took place at SOGA Studios in Morelos, with the collaboration of renowned English producer Mike Pellanconi (Prince Fatty). Known for his work with international artists, including the English band The Skints, Prince Fatty brings a unique blend of influences to the song, reinforcing Panteón Rococó’s signature sound.
Musically, the band continues to surprise us with their ability to reinvent themselves without losing the essence that characterizes them. The guitars of Don Gorri and Monel provide an incomparable freshness, always maintaining the rebellious and energetic spirit of rock.
The horns of Paco Barajas and Missael are a distinctive element of the band, transporting us to epic moments with every note. Next to them, Darío on bass provides a solid and robust base, complemented by the vibrant percussion of Tanis and the melodic keyboard fingers of Felipe Bustamante, who adds an extra layer of harmony that enriches the band’s compositions. Including guest musicians like Yoanny Pino on trumpet, Eddu Torruco on drums, and ‘Pinaca’ Espinosa on percussion complete a musical combo that expands the band’s sonic possibilities
“Cha-Cha Love” confirms the group’s journey to the most classic essence of the group, fusing their signature style with one of the most traditional rhythms of Latin music. This song is a testament to their ability to pay homage to their roots while exploring new musical directions.
Panteón Rococó’s tour is about to be announced, a journey from south to north of the continent that promises to be one of the most special and challenging of these first 30 years of music.