Panteón Rococó Presents the second single from their new album “Cha-Cha Love”

The production of “Cha-Cha Love” took place at SOGA Studios in Morelos, with the collaboration of renowned English producer Mike Pellanconi (Prince Fatty). Known for his work with international artists, including the English band The Skints, Prince Fatty brings a unique blend of influences to the song, reinforcing Panteón Rococó’s signature sound.

Musically, the band continues to surprise us with their ability to reinvent themselves without losing the essence that characterizes them. The guitars of Don Gorri and Monel provide an incomparable freshness, always maintaining the rebellious and energetic spirit of rock.

The horns of Paco Barajas and Missael are a distinctive element of the band, transporting us to epic moments with every note. Next to them, Darío on bass provides a solid and robust base, complemented by the vibrant percussion of Tanis and the melodic keyboard fingers of Felipe Bustamante, who adds an extra layer of harmony that enriches the band’s compositions. Including guest musicians like Yoanny Pino on trumpet, Eddu Torruco on drums, and ‘Pinaca’ Espinosa on percussion complete a musical combo that expands the band’s sonic possibilities