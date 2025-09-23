Uruguayan singer-songwriter Julieta Rada receives second Latin Grammy nomination for “Best Folk Album” with “Candombe”

“Candombe,” the artist’s tribute to her native Uruguay and the genre synonymous with the South American country, is now a Latin Grammy nominee.

Julieta Rada, who was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2015 Latin Grammys, just received her second-ever nomination for “Best Folk Album” thanks to her work on her fourth studio album, Candombe, produced by Argentinean drummer and producer Juan Chiavassa.

“Candombe” is a definitive project in the Uruguayan artist’s career and one with which she respectfully honors the musical traditions of her native country. As the essence of Uruguay, the candombe style connects people to the African roots of Latin America, and Julieta boldly reinforces this theme with her new album. It featured a curated selection of the candombe genre’s most celebrated standards. “Candombe” transcends borders with the help of many renowned guest stars from around the world.