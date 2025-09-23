Uruguayan singer-songwriter Julieta Rada receives second Latin Grammy nomination for “Best Folk Album” with “Candombe”

“Candombe,” the artist’s tribute to her native Uruguay and the genre synonymous with the South American country, is now a Latin Grammy nominee.
Julieta Rada, who was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2015 Latin Grammys, just received her second-ever nomination for “Best Folk Album” thanks to her work on her fourth studio album, Candombe, produced by Argentinean drummer and producer Juan Chiavassa.
“Candombe” is a definitive project in the Uruguayan artist’s career and one with which she respectfully honors the musical traditions of her native country. As the essence of Uruguay, the candombe style connects people to the African roots of Latin America, and Julieta boldly reinforces this theme with her new album. It featured a curated selection of the candombe genre’s most celebrated standards. “Candombe” transcends borders with the help of many renowned guest stars from around the world.
“I am thrilled to be nominated for a Latin Grammy, following my extensive work and dedication to this project, which pays tribute to my culture. I am filled with pride that ‘Candombe’ is being recognized internationally, alongside great figures of Latin American folk music. It is a celebration for Uruguay, for Uruguayan music, and for Afro culture. It fills my soul to be able to bring this heritage to the world.” Julieta Rada
Featured artists on this Latin Grammy-nominated project include Argentine star Fito Páez on the classic hit “Adiós A La Rama,” originally recorded by Julieta’s father and Uruguayan icon Rubén Rada It also features acclaimed Puerto Rican singer and composer, iLe, on the ‘90s candombe classic “Llamando,” honoring the women who have fought to claim their place in this male-dominated genre. The album also features artists such as Rúben Rada, Pedrito Martínez, Leo Genovese, and Lionel Loueke. It also highlights the unforgettable focus track “Tambor,” produced by Juan Campodonico.
With this second-ever nomination for the Latin Grammys, Julieta continues to prove why she’s one of the most innovative artists honoring her roots in Latin music today. The 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will air live on Univision on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
More about Julieta Rada:
Julieta Rada started her career singing at the age of 16. Since then, she performed at stages around the world with internationally acclaimed artists such as Fito Paez, Charly García, Hugo Fattoruso, Ruben Rada, Ciro y Los Persas, Illya Kuriaki and the Valderramas, La Vela Puerca, Joss Stone, among others, as well as her own solo project. She is the youngest daughter of one of Uruguay’s most renowned artists, Rubén Rada. She has multiple awards and nominations such as “Best New Artist” in LATIN GRAMMYS (2015), GARDEL AWARDS two times (the most relevant music award in Argentina) in 2016 in the category of “Best Pop Artist” and in 2019 as “Best Pop Album,” and won three GRAFFITI AWARDS (the most relevant music awards in Uruguay) in 2013 and 2016 in the categories of “Best female artist” and in 2019 she won “Best Pop album.” She has also received awards from the Uruguayan Ministry of Culture for Best Songwriter in the categories “Citizen Music” and “Jazz Fusion.” She recently served as a coach on La Voz Kids Uruguay.