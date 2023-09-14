The rock band Nunca Jamás continues to make a notable impact on U.S. audiences with its Agrópatas Anónimos Tour 2023

The trio will resume the tour on Sunday, September 3, with what promises to be a spectacular show in Chicago, before moving on to Texas to deliver four compelling performances in Houston, Laredo, Austin, and Fort Worth. After returning to Mexico for four shows between September 29 and October 7, the band will return to the U.S. for four more dates, with its last stop in Los Angeles, and will wrap up with an additional three shows in its native country, including the prestigious International Cervantino Festival in Guanajuato on October 20th.

Arópatas Anónimos Tour will coincide with the release of three new singles from the innovative band, with the first set to drop on September 29, the same day it will perform in Nogales, Sonora.

With an intriguing sound it has coined “Rock Agropecuario,” which fuses the band’s norteño and banda roots with alternative rock, Nunca Jamás has been winning the hearts of fans throughout Mexico and beyond for 14 years, creating its own niche in the Latin music scene and developing a devoted cult following. Already having five successful albums under its belt, the band is now preparing to release its sixth album, with which it is sure to continue to break barriers