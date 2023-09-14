The rock band Nunca Jamás continues to make a notable impact on U.S. audiences with its Agrópatas Anónimos Tour 2023

The talented Mexican trio commenced its highly anticipated U.S. tour with three shows as an invited guest on regional Mexican superstar Christian Nodal’s Foraji2 Tour, and will make its next stop in Chicago this Sunday, September 3.
Nunca Jamás, the popular Mexican band that rises from the city of Obregón, Sonora, has experienced an incredible start to its Agrópatas Anónimos Tour 2023, and is now preparing to continue thrilling fans across the United States as the fall season arrives.
Nunca Jamás ushered in the last days of August by kicking off its 2023 tour with three stunning presentations in Anaheim, Palm Springs, and Glendale, accompanying regional Mexican superstar Cristian Nodal, who invited the band again to be part of their U.S. tour as the opening act on their Foraji2 Tour. Each night, while performing his set, Nunca Jamás joined Nodal to perform together one of the band’s most beloved songs “Venimos del Desierto”, providing a special and truly unforgettable moment for all the fans in attendance, who watched captivated as these Sonoran artists created magic on stage.
The trio will resume the tour on Sunday, September 3, with what promises to be a spectacular show in Chicago, before moving on to Texas to deliver four compelling performances in Houston, Laredo, Austin, and Fort Worth. After returning to Mexico for four shows between September 29 and October 7, the band will return to the U.S. for four more dates, with its last stop in Los Angeles, and will wrap up with an additional three shows in its native country, including the prestigious International Cervantino Festival in Guanajuato on October 20th.
Arópatas Anónimos Tour will coincide with the release of three new singles from the innovative band, with the first set to drop on September 29, the same day it will perform in Nogales, Sonora.
With an intriguing sound it has coined “Rock Agropecuario,” which fuses the band’s norteño and banda roots with alternative rock, Nunca Jamás has been winning the hearts of fans throughout Mexico and beyond for 14 years, creating its own niche in the Latin music scene and developing a devoted cult following. Already having five successful albums under its belt, the band is now preparing to release its sixth album, with which it is sure to continue to break barriers