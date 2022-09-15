The renowned rapper Dharius kicked off his U.S. Tour 2022 together with Ckan, McDavo and Tiro Loko with Sold Out shows

Three years have passed since his previous album Mala Fama, Buena Vidha, time that allowed Dharius to move towards independence launching his own label and to release singles such Todos En La Cuadra Bien Locos, Espejismo, El Pasado Está Olvidado, 16 Toneladas, Arenosos and El Loquerón, which are part of the seventeen songs that make up the new album, in which Dharius with a different and very personal narrative, in addition to his characteristic simplicity and irreverent aesthetics, illustrates the depth and limits of the human being.

Todos en la Cuadra Bien Locos is an anthem that since its release has symbolized the union in national hip hop. With the participation of C-Kan, GeraMX, Santa Fe Klan and Neto Peña, it gave way to a series of collaborations that today are characteristic of the scene. His video already has more than 94 million views on Youtube alone.

His honesty, freshness and breadth make it clear who is who in the scene. More than 20 years after starting his career, and almost 10 years as a soloist, Dharius is currently recognized as a great reference for many young talents who are just starting out.