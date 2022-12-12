STEFNI VALENCIA BREAKS SCHEMES WITH ITS SINGLE ‘ALAS HERIDAS’

Singer-songwriter and rock artist Stefni Valencia, reminds us that rock is more alive than ever with the release of her new single ‘Alas Heridas’, an empowered contemporary rock anthem that shows part of the essence of Valencia, a strong and rebellious woman, who is not afraid to take risks, and who seeks to convey that message with her music.

‘Alas Heridas’ is a theme written by Stefni in collaboration with the members of her group Stefni Valencia x El Fuego, that talks about those moments when you forget yourself and hit rock bottom, but eventually you get up and find your wings to move forward. With this powerful message Stefni wants to give other women the strength to not be afraid of what others may say about you and that it is never too late to start loving yourself and accepting who you are.