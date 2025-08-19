Sofía Stainer releases new single “Causas Mayores” an anthem for the “Almost Lovers”

This new single reaffirms her ability to transform personal experiences into songs. Sofía Stainer has been characterized by her emotional sincerity and the way she delivers herself without filters through her music, turning her experiences into pieces that resonate with those who are also going through processes of grief, change, or liberation.

Sofía Stainer is recognized for her songwriting, which draws inspiration from diverse genres including disco, reggae, Latin, funk, soul, and more. She has performed at major festivals, including Vive Latino and Tecate Pal Norte, as well as in prestigious venues such as the Lunario in Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional. Her most popular singles include “Quédate conmigo,” “Sigo Sin Pensar En Ti,” and “Otra Noche.”