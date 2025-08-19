Sofía Stainer releases new single “Causas Mayores” an anthem for the “Almost Lovers”

Mexican singer and songwriter Sofía Stainer presents “Causas Mayores”, her new single, featuring honest lyrics and an immersive indie electro-pop production that serves as an ambiguous farewell anthem dedicated to an unforgettable almost-lover.
“Causas Mayores” is a melancholic ballad that embraces pain with maturity. Between soft melodies and a voice that conveys vulnerability, Stainer sings, “I swear I wanted to stay, but they wouldn’t let me,” a phrase that sums up the heart of the song. More than anything, “Causas Mayores” is that message you never sent, turned into a song. It speaks of that “almost lover” that marked you more than many complete loves. Jealousy without permission, kisses without promise, looks that said it all… but destiny said something else. The production is accompanied by Richie Arreola (Belanova) and Chumino Guardado, who provide a sophisticated and emotional tone, combining electronic atmospheres with the vulnerability of a confessional song.
This new single reaffirms her ability to transform personal experiences into songs. Sofía Stainer has been characterized by her emotional sincerity and the way she delivers herself without filters through her music, turning her experiences into pieces that resonate with those who are also going through processes of grief, change, or liberation.
Sofía Stainer is recognized for her songwriting, which draws inspiration from diverse genres including disco, reggae, Latin, funk, soul, and more. She has performed at major festivals, including Vive Latino and Tecate Pal Norte, as well as in prestigious venues such as the Lunario in Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional. Her most popular singles include “Quédate conmigo,” “Sigo Sin Pensar En Ti,” and “Otra Noche.”