Ramón Chicharron captures the sound of summer in irresistible new single “TÚ, TÚ, TÚ”

Colombian multi-instrumentalist Ramón Chicharrón has been shattering borders with his music for nearly a decade, enticing listeners with his sincere approach to composition and charming wit. Today, ahead of his highly anticipated appearance at SXSW 2023, he achieves this impressive feat once again with his new single “Tú, Tú, Tú,” available on March 16 in all digital platforms.

Produced by Montreal-based producer Myztico, who is known for his work with legendary Latin artists such as Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, and Zion y Lennox, and written by Ramón himself, “Tú, Tú, Tú” incorporates vibrant influences from popular styles such as dembow, Colombian cumbia, and Dominican bachata. A feel-good and romantic song with a laid-back vibe, the track perfectly captures the thrill and desire we experience when we have a new crush while conveying the dreamy haze that defines summer—a time when all we want to do is relax, have fun and enjoy the sun and sand—through its irresistible melodies and rhythms.