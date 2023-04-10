Ramón Chicharron captures the sound of summer in irresistible new single “TÚ, TÚ, TÚ”

The acclaimed artist will bring his international sound toSXSW on March 17, in a showcase presented by Global Fest at the Speakeasy in Austin, TX.
Colombian multi-instrumentalist Ramón Chicharrón has been shattering borders with his music for nearly a decade, enticing listeners with his sincere approach to composition and charming wit. Today, ahead of his highly anticipated appearance at SXSW 2023, he achieves this impressive feat once again with his new single “Tú, Tú, Tú,” available on March 16 in all digital platforms.
Produced by Montreal-based producer Myztico, who is known for his work with legendary Latin artists such as Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, and Zion y Lennox, and written by Ramón himself, “Tú, Tú, Tú” incorporates vibrant influences from popular styles such as dembow, Colombian cumbia, and Dominican bachata. A feel-good and romantic song with a laid-back vibe, the track perfectly captures the thrill and desire we experience when we have a new crush while conveying the dreamy haze that defines summer—a time when all we want to do is relax, have fun and enjoy the sun and sand—through its irresistible melodies and rhythms.
“Tú, Tú, Tú” releases this Thursday alongside a enchanting lyric video created by Laurine Jousserand, offering fans a colorful and tropical ambience in which they can allow their own imaginations to roam free and that is sure to leave them yearning for more from this extraordinarily talented, multi-faceted star.
A true man of the world, Ramón has lived in Montreal for almost 15 years and his innovative blend of genres has lent his music an international and truly borderless flavor with wide appeal, taking fans on a vivid journey through cultures. Over the course of his stellar career, the insightful artist has built a fiercely loyal fanbase, which began to form thanks to his weekly show at l’Escalier, and has won over Montreal and Quebec with four incredible albums. Released in 2020, his third studio album, “Pescador de sueños,” was a multi-award winner, taking home the “Félix Album of the Year-World Music” award at ADISQ 2021 and “Album of the Year” at the Latin Awards Canada. Ramon followed these impressive successes with the release of his 2022 album “Destello de estrellas,” a 12-track dive into electro-tropical sounds inspired by love, the desire to abandon oneself to fate, and the connection with nature. The project garnered the “Album of the Year” award at the Latin Awards Canada this year, and was also nominated for “Album of the Year-World Music” at the GAMIQ 2022.
