Praised Guitar Player ELJURI Presents “Espejo” The First Single From Her Upcoming New Album

Manovill Records proudly announces the release of ‘Espejo,’

the lead single from Eljuri’s upcoming fifth studio album

Eljuri’s lead single ‘Espejo’ is the inspiration for the title of her highly anticipated album, ‘Reflexión.’ Bursting with her fresh musical perspective, ‘Espejo’ has a funky phat dance groove you can strut to. The melody will lift your internal vibration towards positive energy. Sensitive to the state of the world in 2022, Eljuri thoughtfully encourages us to break out of the solitude we have all been experiencing and to be grateful for little things. ‘Espejo’ is lyrically full of hopeful satisfaction: “The world is a mirror. Life is a reflection.” Seize the joy.

Eljuri’s vocal stylings resonate with the optimistic pulse of this lead single. Touted as one of the top Latina guitar players in the world, Eljuri lays down a sonic guitar palette that boasts a blend of classic funk guitar rhythms with modern filter effects. ‘Espejo’ also features Eljuri’s core rhythm section, Alex Alexander on drums and percussion and Winston Roye on bass. The song was recorded and mixed by Paul Antonell and Shubham Mondal at The Clubhouse and mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound.