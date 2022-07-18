Praised Guitar Player ELJURI Presents “Espejo” The First Single From Her Upcoming New Album

Manovill Records proudly announces the release of ‘Espejo,’
the lead single from Eljuri’s upcoming fifth studio album
Eljuri’s lead single ‘Espejo’ is the inspiration for the title of her highly anticipated album, ‘Reflexión.’ Bursting with her fresh musical perspective, ‘Espejo’ has a funky phat dance groove you can strut to. The melody will lift your internal vibration towards positive energy. Sensitive to the state of the world in 2022, Eljuri thoughtfully encourages us to break out of the solitude we have all been experiencing and to be grateful for little things. ‘Espejo’ is lyrically full of hopeful satisfaction: “The world is a mirror. Life is a reflection.” Seize the joy.
Eljuri’s vocal stylings resonate with the optimistic pulse of this lead single. Touted as one of the top Latina guitar players in the world, Eljuri lays down a sonic guitar palette that boasts a blend of classic funk guitar rhythms with modern filter effects. ‘Espejo’ also features Eljuri’s core rhythm section, Alex Alexander on drums and percussion and Winston Roye on bass. The song was recorded and mixed by Paul Antonell and Shubham Mondal at The Clubhouse and mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound.
The single, ‘Espejo’ is accompanied by ‘Reflexion Exposed’ a video by Rudi Gohl and produced by Manovill Records. The video reveals intimate moments behind the scenes of the album’s recording at The Clubhouse in Rhinebeck, NY. Eljuri tells the story of the inspiration for and the creation of her newest album and her exploration of new sounds that intersect somewhere between the cultures that she was raised in and the places she has lived. She shares the deep-dive experience of her recording sessions and introduces the players and professionals who lend their considerable talents and vision to this project as a whole.
Inspired to create an antidote for the inconceivable isolation we have all recently experienced, Eljuri promises to release her fifth solo album, ‘Reflexión,’ on September 30, 2022. Eljuri will be touring as a power trio in support of the album throughout 2022 and 2023 in the US, Mexico and the Netherlands.