Panteón Rococó unleashes epic collaboration “Parison” Featuring Carin León, Sabino, LNG/SHT & Remmy Valenzuela

The iconic Mexican group is currently on the first leg of their Mexican tour, celebrating 30 years of music excellence.

Mexican ska pioneers Panteón Rococó teamed up with an eclectic group of collaborators: música mexicana star Carin León, Mexican rapper Sabino, Mexican rapper Lng/SHT, and Mexican singer and accordionist Remmy Valenzuela for their newest hit single “PARISON,” out today. “PARISON” was produced by KC Porter and recorded between the mythical SOGA Records in Morelos, Mexico, and EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

“Parison is a song thought to surprise. It is a musical journey between Funk, Hip Hop, Reggae, Disco, Norteño, and Banda music. As its name suggests, it is designed for a celebration in any place in Mexico, where the parade of musical genres marks the level of the party. I composed the track with the clear collaboration of the guests involved in mind. It’s a great song with a multicolored and multicultural Mexican flavor,”

DR. SHENKA, the band’s vocalist, said about the new single.