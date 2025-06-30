Panteón Rococó unleashes epic collaboration “Parison” Featuring Carin León, Sabino, LNG/SHT & Remmy Valenzuela

The iconic Mexican group is currently on the first leg of their Mexican tour, celebrating 30 years of music excellence.
Mexican ska pioneers Panteón Rococó teamed up with an eclectic group of collaborators: música mexicana star Carin León, Mexican rapper Sabino, Mexican rapper Lng/SHT, and Mexican singer and accordionist Remmy Valenzuela for their newest hit single “PARISON,” out today. “PARISON” was produced by KC Porter and recorded between the mythical SOGA Records in Morelos, Mexico, and EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, CA.
“Parison is a song thought to surprise. It is a musical journey between Funk, Hip Hop, Reggae, Disco, Norteño, and Banda music. As its name suggests, it is designed for a celebration in any place in Mexico, where the parade of musical genres marks the level of the party. I composed the track with the clear collaboration of the guests involved in mind. It’s a great song with a multicolored and multicultural Mexican flavor,”
DR. SHENKA, the band’s vocalist, said about the new single.
Panteón Rococó is gearing up to release their highly anticipated tenth album soon. To tease what’s coming, the rhythmic and influential Mexican ska legends have released singles like “Bier & Ska,” “Cha-Cha Love,” and “La Ranchera” with Spanish band Estopa. Each vibrant single embodies the artist’s expertise in combining cumbia, ska, and rock throughout their three decades of trajectory. With “PARISON,” they take it to the next level, remixing genres like funk, hip-hop, and disco with an infectious and pulsating música mexicana beat accompanied by traditional brass instruments as each artist lays down their hard-hitting flow. Full of high energy, catchy verses, and an exciting, transformative melody, the five charismatic and diverse artists deliver an epic, fun collaboration that encourages their listeners to party – because life is too short not to live it at its fullest.
With that being said, the message of “PARISON” is clear: when music plays, there are no social classes or genres that separate us. It is an invitation to lose the fear of joy, to recognize ourselves in other people’s parties, and to toast to the times when life gets out of control… because that is also what collective memory is made of.