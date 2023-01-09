SANTAFERIA RELEASES NEW ALBUM DESAFIÁNDOLO TODO

For their seventh project, Santaferia favored the pursuit of a professional and warm sound: “Making our previous album within the context and conditions in which we made it was a challenge from which we successfully emerged. But now that we’re able to come together, we wanted to have the pleasure of seeing each other again, of making music together, and working in person. We went to the best studio that exists in Chile and we had an engineer close to the Latin and danceable concepts, achieving an outstanding result. We’re happy,” the musicians explain.

“Amor de historia” is the focus track with which this new album releases and is the most pop-oriented piece of the project. It’s a sad cumbia track that is sure to get stuck in your head thanks to its great chorus.

Participating on this new album were guest musicians such as Aldo Asenjo (Macha), frontman of Chico Trujillo and El Bloque Depresivo. Santaferia met the charismatic musician El Campa Valdés, accordionist for El Gran Silencio (Mexican band that has been mixing cumbia, DJ culture, rap and rock since 1992), while on tour in Mexico, which led to them inviting him to participate on the album as well.