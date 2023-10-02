Santaferia: A burst of chilean cumbia conquering Mexico with new release “De quien es la culpa”

Deep Ties with Mexican Music and Audience

Santaferia’s connection to Mexican music and its fervent audience is not new. Recently, the Chilean band released “Bájale Un Cambio,” a collaboration with Mexican musician Campa Valdez. The music video was shot in the picturesque Xochimilco, Mexico City, during their performance at Foro Hilvana in March 2023. This impressive music video captures the blend of rhythms and the vibrant atmosphere of the location.

Santaferia’s relationship with Mexico is profound and significant. They’ve had the privilege of performing on multiple occasions, solidifying their bond with their Mexican followers. For this reason, the band is thrilled to announce their upcoming Mexico tour, set to kick off in October. The tour will span cities like Guadalajara, Toluca, Monterrey, Mexico City, Puebla, and many more. The warmth and respect from their Mexican fans reflect the special connection between the band and their Mexican audience.

Tickets for Santaferia’s Mexico concerts are already available and can be purchased through Boletia and Passline. The tour will commence on October 13 in Puebla, followed by a return to Foro Hilvana on October 14, and further stops in Toluca on October 15, Monterrey on October 19, Cuernavaca on October 20, and Guadalajara on October 23.

Santaferia continues to demonstrate their passion for music and commitment to their audience, promising an exhilarating musical journey at every stage of their career. With the release of “De Quien Es La Culpa” their collaboration with Araus Danesi, and the infectious energy that characterizes their live performances, Santaferia remains a musical phenomenon that captures hearts across the continent.