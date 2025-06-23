Ryan Cox releases his second solo album amén al rock

Acclaimed Latin rock artist, Ryan Cox, announces the release of his second album entitled Amén al Rock, a production recorded entirely live that captures the essence and energy that can only be achieved on stage. Accompanied by 12 excellent musicians on stage, Cox delivers an authentic and passionate proposal that combines the best of his style with the power of live rock.
Amén al Rock is not just an album; it is a live musical experience. Each of the 10 songs has its video clip, recorded during the live show, under the musical production of Remil “Cobi” Renna, audiovisual production by Ama Peraza, and direction by the renowned Mexican director Abel Báez, who contributed his cinematographic touch to capture the intensity of each performance.
“Rock makes me feel free, and on this album, I wanted that freedom to be palpable. There’s nothing like playing live, feeling the energy of the band, and letting the audience be part of the music,” says Ryan Cox about his most ambitious project to date.
With two original songs in the repertoire, Cox returns to explore the theme that has accompanied him throughout his career: love. His compositions continue to rely on honest lyrics and deep emotions, standing out in an album that, although powerful instrumentally, retains the essence of his lyricism.
The album “Amén to Rock” comes with a special packaging designed by Amaris Peraza and his team at Tids Studio to make people connect beyond the music; It is a special box that has the album in cassette format with its walkman intervened with vibrant colors, a pen drive with the album ideal for your computer, the CD for the car and the lyrics of the songs in puzzle format. “I wanted to share these formats because it has been like the way of evolution to listen to music, and in the same way that rock has evolved, plus the cassette format that my generation does not know, has a special magic,” said Cox.
“La Vida” – set for release through Six Degrees Music Distribution and Manovill Records – is the first single from Eljuri’s forthcoming new album, Asi es el Mundo (due out on August 22); the song implores listeners to break free from limitations and become a force of nature. “Life escapes us, life is fleeting,” she sings in Spanish. Live fully, act decisively, embracing strength and resisting adversity and authoritarianism: these are the themes of this funky, danceable, guitar-driven anthem to righteous empowerment and defiance.
Featuring blazing work by Eljuri and longtime bandmates, drummer Alex Alexander and bassist Winston Roye, with special guest Steve Sandberg on piano, the song’s instrumentation includes electric and acoustic guitar, tres, bass, drums, keyboards, and Latin percussion accents of congas and timbales. Overall, Eljuri’s original work fuses elements of Latin music, reggae, and global rhythms with a solid foundation in rock and funk, while her lyrics, written in both Spanish and English, powerfully address human rights and other critical global issues. She’s been called a ‘rockstar humanitarian’ — committed to empowering not only the Latin community but all champions for social justice, firmly believing that first-hand experience and clear-voiced representation truly do matter.
This album’s campaign is tied to dreams, but not only to wish for something, but to work for it and high competition athletes give the primary example, that is why Cox is working alliances with private companies to support an athlete from each Latin American country so they can participate in the qualifiers for the Olympic games and thus follow the path to the golden goal.
“Athletes have a hard time getting to participate in these major sporting events, and when they qualify, it is tough to get the funding to travel, so I want to support because I value the hard work they do to get to that level,” said Ryan, who is studying Sports Management in Madrid.
At just 19 years old, Ryan Cox has established himself as an unstoppable figure. His first solo album, A Popcorn – an intimate narrative about his first love story – broke records by remaining for more than 33 weeks at the top of the Monitor Latino chart in Venezuela, as well as topping the charts in several Latin American countries. In 2023 and 2024, Cox also won the title of the most listened-to song in Venezuela, confirming his enormous connection with young audiences and his impact on the contemporary music scene.