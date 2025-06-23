Ryan Cox releases his second solo album amén al rock

“Rock makes me feel free, and on this album, I wanted that freedom to be palpable. There’s nothing like playing live, feeling the energy of the band, and letting the audience be part of the music,” says Ryan Cox about his most ambitious project to date.

With two original songs in the repertoire, Cox returns to explore the theme that has accompanied him throughout his career: love. His compositions continue to rely on honest lyrics and deep emotions, standing out in an album that, although powerful instrumentally, retains the essence of his lyricism.

The album “Amén to Rock” comes with a special packaging designed by Amaris Peraza and his team at Tids Studio to make people connect beyond the music; It is a special box that has the album in cassette format with its walkman intervened with vibrant colors, a pen drive with the album ideal for your computer, the CD for the car and the lyrics of the songs in puzzle format. “I wanted to share these formats because it has been like the way of evolution to listen to music, and in the same way that rock has evolved, plus the cassette format that my generation does not know, has a special magic,” said Cox.