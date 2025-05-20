Panteón Rococó releases *Bier & Ska” the third single from their new album

On May 3, the group will kick off the first leg of their tour celebrating 30 years of music. They’ll be touring Mexico throughout the year.

Panteón Rococó, known for its energetic mix of ska, rock, and cumbia, has promised to delight fans with new music. As part of its tenth studio production, the band will release its third single, “Bier & Ska.”

The third cut, written by Dr. Shenka and produced by Prince Fatty, reflects on how music and beer become powerful allies in the most unexpected moments. Using ska, a musical genre that invites dancing and celebration, Dr. Shenka shows us how these elements can provide a vital respite.