Panteón Rococó releases *Bier & Ska” the third single from their new album

On May 3, the group will kick off the first leg of their tour celebrating 30 years of music. They’ll be touring Mexico throughout the year.
Panteón Rococó, known for its energetic mix of ska, rock, and cumbia, has promised to delight fans with new music. As part of its tenth studio production, the band will release its third single, “Bier & Ska.”
The third cut, written by Dr. Shenka and produced by Prince Fatty, reflects on how music and beer become powerful allies in the most unexpected moments. Using ska, a musical genre that invites dancing and celebration, Dr. Shenka shows us how these elements can provide a vital respite.
Panteón Rococó has kept its promise to stay true to its musical roots as it continues to evolve in the musical landscape. With Bier & Ska, the band proves that the essence of ska is still alive and vibrant while honoring its legacy as one of Mexico’s most influential groups.
For Panteón Rococó, this is an exciting new stage in their musical career. They are celebrating three decades and will soon release a new album. In the meantime, the band is preparing for the first shows of their “Sonido Rococó” tour, which will cover a large part of Mexico in its first phase.