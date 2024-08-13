Panteón Rococó new single in duet with Carín León and tour in the United States and Europe

The legendary Mexican group begins its tour in the Czech Republic, will tour Germany with 20 concerts, and will reach 16 major cities in North America during the rest of the year.
With the recently released single “No Se,” a duet song with Panteón Rococó and the great Carín León, a collaboration that was born during the last Festival Pa’l Norte in Monterrey, when León invited them to play “La Carencia,” one of Panteón’s greatest hits, on stage, the iconic Mexican band announced their tour throughout the United States and Europe.
During the second half of 2024, Panteón will bring the full force of their songs live on stage and perform at some of Germany’s most important music festivals. This June 30, the band kicked off the tour in the Czech Republic with a performance at the Mighty Sounds festival in Tabor. A few weeks later, the band will consecutively continue with the first U.S. shows in Miami, New York, and Baltimore on July 26, 27, and 28.
During the entire month of August, Panteón Rococó will spend the entire month touring Germany, where they will perform at major festivals such as the Kuz Sommerfestival, Wutzrock, and Highfield Festival, in addition to more than a dozen shows throughout the country, sharing the stage with Die Ärzte, a legendary punk rock band from Berlin and one of the most awarded and respected in Europe.
Since their first performance in Germany in 2000, Panteón Rococó has maintained a strong bond with Europe, returning every year to deliver unforgettable shows and grace the biggest festivals. Their journey has taken them to the countries of Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Lithuania, and, of course, Germany, where they have performed the most in the old continent.
After finishing the German leg of the tour on August 29, Panteón Rococó will return to the U.S. on September 26 in Richmond, California, to continue on the 27th at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. It will continue on the road for the rest of September and October, with stops in several major cities, including Las Vegas, Chicago, and Houston.
As if the tour wasn’t enough, Panteón Rococó’s tenth studio album is currently in pre-production and will be released next year, coinciding with the band’s 30th anniversary. Get ready for more of their signature sound and powerful lyrics!
For Panteón Rococó ‘s U.S. date tickets CLICK HERE.
Panteón Rococó U.S. Tour 2024
July 26 – Band Shell – Miami, FL
July 27th – Brooklyn Steel – New York, NY
July 28 – Rams Head Live – Baltimore, MD
September 26th – Memorial Auditorium – Richmond, CA
September 27th – Toyota Arena – Ontario, CA
September 28th – Nova – San Diego, CA
October 4th – Lowbrow Palace – El Paso, TX
October 5th – Rey Theater – Albuquerque, NM
October 6th – Stampede – Denver, CO
October 11 – Atlanta Coliseum – Atlanta, GA
October 12 – The Myth – Minneapolis, MN
October 13th – Radius – Chicago, IL
Oct 17 – Warehouse Live Midtown – Houston, TX
October 18th – The Factory in Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX
Oct. 19 – Alebrije Music Fest – McAllen, TX
December 21st – Dodgers Stadium (Besame Mucho Fest) – Los Angeles, LA
European Tour Dates 2024
June 30 – Mighty Sounds – Tabor, Czech Republic
August 1 – Kuz Summer Festival – Mainz, Germany
August 2nd – Zeltival – Karlsruhe, Germany
August 3rd – Fährmannsfest – Hannover, Germany
August 5 – Die Pumpe – Kiel – Germany
August 6 – Peter Weiss Haus – Rostock, Germany
August 8 – Hütte Rockt – Georgsmarienhütte, Germany
August 9 – Rocco Del Schlacko – Püttlingen, Germany
August 10 – Open Flair – Eschwege, Germany
August 11 – Wutzrock – Hamburg, Germany
August 14 – Building 9 – Cologne, Germany
16 August – Langendreer Station – Bochum, Germany
17 August – Highfield Festival – Grosspössna, Germany
August 20 – Strom – Munich, Germany
22 August – Jazzhaus – Freiburg, Germany
23 August – E-Werk – Erlangen, Germany
August 24 – Tempelhof Airport – Berlin, Germany
August 27th – Hallenbad – Wolfsburg, Germany
August 28th – Musa – Göttingen, Germany
August 29 – Kfz – Marburg, Germany