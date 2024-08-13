Panteón Rococó new single in duet with Carín León and tour in the United States and Europe

With the recently released single “No Se,” a duet song with Panteón Rococó and the great Carín León, a collaboration that was born during the last Festival Pa’l Norte in Monterrey, when León invited them to play “La Carencia,” one of Panteón’s greatest hits, on stage, the iconic Mexican band announced their tour throughout the United States and Europe.

During the second half of 2024, Panteón will bring the full force of their songs live on stage and perform at some of Germany’s most important music festivals. This June 30, the band kicked off the tour in the Czech Republic with a performance at the Mighty Sounds festival in Tabor. A few weeks later, the band will consecutively continue with the first U.S. shows in Miami, New York, and Baltimore on July 26, 27, and 28.