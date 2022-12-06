Nfx Returns With New Single “Dangerous”

“Dangerous” is the perfect summary of the album because it’s the only song that places Nfx in the center of it; the others tell the same true story—with both self-referential and fictional elements—of a family that lives in the Chilean communities. To do this, the artist employs different points of view, such as that of a little brother, a big brother, his circle of friends, and more.

Under the rapper’s own vision and execution, the single comes accompanied by a music video that was filmed at an abandoned site and burned due to the social protests in Renca, Santiago de Chile. “I realized that we are actually living in a climate like this. I wanted to depict a hostile and uncontrolled environment,” Nfx stated, and he added: “The idea of addressing this started the moment I asked myself what I wanted to share and where I wanted to bring my music. After so many years in the industry, I know that there is someone listening on the other side, and that’s why I must be true to myself in order to be able to convey something genuine to that fan or listener. Sometimes I think about how artists who are so recognized worldwide and who have such a powerful platform don’t do anything to help, and about how I can contribute and lend something besides pursuing personal success. How many children and young people are there on TikTok that have never heard anything other than reggaeton? I’m not against the genre—I myself listen to it—but I am against the whole system. In all the media they depict it as something cool. The only thing that they achieve is perpetuating the cycle of violence. Upon realizing that, I said to myself, “Am I the same as all of them, or do I want to be different?”

In addition to working on his music, the artist strives to contribute to a better society with his art, collaborating with benefit concerts or giving lectures as a way of leaving an enduring mark. In order to make a difference, it’s necessary to demonstrate what it is.