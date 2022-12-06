Nfx Returns With New Single “Dangerous”

The song is the first single from the Chilean artist’s upcoming album “STOP”; a song of protest against those who seek to romanticize drugs and violence.
After having launched on platforms with Agüita featuring Fisher Showa and collaborating with Ambar Luna on “Solsticio”, Nfx presents his new single “Dangerous” ahead of his album STOP A Chilean Storytelling. The track speaks about how the system itself exploits and makes a profit from violence and the trafficking of substances, as if it were something good. In this way, the track strives to create awareness around a subject of increasing concern, since it can be seen in the media on a daily basis.
Although the artist always tries to give his point of view on things, on this album in general and on this song in particular, he wanted to speak unfiltered about the issues that are truly affecting young people, artists, and the public. By means of an attempt at social criticism about certain communities, Nfx intends to shed light and seeks to make people aware that it isn’t “cool” to get into this world from which it is very difficult to escape. The idea behind the song is to curb that message of “if you do drugs, you’ll have a good time,” and reveal the other side of the coin.
“Dangerous” is the perfect summary of the album because it’s the only song that places Nfx in the center of it; the others tell the same true story—with both self-referential and fictional elements—of a family that lives in the Chilean communities. To do this, the artist employs different points of view, such as that of a little brother, a big brother, his circle of friends, and more.
Under the rapper’s own vision and execution, the single comes accompanied by a music video that was filmed at an abandoned site and burned due to the social protests in Renca, Santiago de Chile. “I realized that we are actually living in a climate like this. I wanted to depict a hostile and uncontrolled environment,” Nfx stated, and he added: “The idea of addressing this started the moment I asked myself what I wanted to share and where I wanted to bring my music. After so many years in the industry, I know that there is someone listening on the other side, and that’s why I must be true to myself in order to be able to convey something genuine to that fan or listener. Sometimes I think about how artists who are so recognized worldwide and who have such a powerful platform don’t do anything to help, and about how I can contribute and lend something besides pursuing personal success. How many children and young people are there on TikTok that have never heard anything other than reggaeton? I’m not against the genre—I myself listen to it—but I am against the whole system. In all the media they depict it as something cool. The only thing that they achieve is perpetuating the cycle of violence. Upon realizing that, I said to myself, “Am I the same as all of them, or do I want to be different?”
In addition to working on his music, the artist strives to contribute to a better society with his art, collaborating with benefit concerts or giving lectures as a way of leaving an enduring mark. In order to make a difference, it’s necessary to demonstrate what it is.
More about Nfx:
Matías Moena a.k.a. Nfx, a breakthrough artist in the Chilean rap scene, self-released his first album ‘Kid Flava Classic’ on the internet in 2016, one year before doing the same with his second album ‘Skillz of Shaolin.’ Since then, he not only managed to earn the respect of the industry, but he also began to become the talk of all those who came into contact with his music.
Influenced by the rap of the ‘90s, Nfx discovered a refuge in freestyle. A space in which he discovered that his love for music would take him to the top, which occurred soon after with singles such as ‘Warzone Z’ and ‘Cyborgtek’, two songs that have accumulated millions of views to date.