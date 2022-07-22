NATYASH Is a Total “Malosa” and Launches Into The Metaverse

The Colombian Artist Presents Her Second Single of 2022
and Releases a Video With The Latest in Augmented
Reality Technology Within The Metaverse
Since the recent launch of her career, NATYASH has defined herself by being daring in her experimentation. “Malosa,” the second single from her first album, is no exception. On this new track, she fused four genres of the same musical line (reggaeton, Dominican dembow, guaracha and Brazilian funk), resulting in a completely innovative creation that aims to connect music lovers and blow their minds. This musical offering from NATYASH will be one of the biggest releases of 2022.
“Malosa” describes a commanding and empowered woman that makes her presence known, leaving everyone speechless, and was written by NATYASH herself with Giovanni Toro and Sebastián Barreto. The single also features the production of the renowned Medellín-based producer “Boxian.”
“Music has evolved like everything else, and ‘Malosa’ is the perfect example of being able to fuse sounds that have been mutating…And not to mention the video, which was a very ambitious project because we made it in a metaverse,” the artist explained.
The music video that accompanies this release is a groundbreaking production because NATYASH is the first Latin artist to create one completely within the metaverse. The singer is no stranger to digital trends, and for months she has demonstrated a strong interest in the wold of the metaverse, including NFTs, of which she already has a collection for sale. She is currently developing a universe for enjoying virtual concerts through the Landian metaverse, created on Unreal Engine. Jaime Gómez directed this audiovisual piece and the production, development and launch was entrusted to Landian, which conducted a beta test with NATYASH and her dance team through motion capture suits and facial expression recognition systems in real time.
The audience, largely belonging to Steer Meta’s technical team, was able to interact with the artist through their avatars’ reactions and tridimensional elements within the scene. Thanks to this technology, it was possible to accomplish this historic project for Latin music in realistic and immersive environments, thus creating an unprecedented work of art.
More about NATYASH (songwriter, singer and influencer):
NATYASH began her artistic life within the fashion industry and before long she started to learn the music business from her husband DJ Ashba, renowned former guitarist for the band Guns N’ Roses.
After spending a lot of time exploring her passion for the arts and constructing a new musical identity, this beautiful Colombian launched her career as a performer last year and is known as one of the promising new artists in urban music in Latin America, where she has established herself on the major music charts with a strong, impressive and distinct approach.
Singles such as “SIN COMPROMISO” and “REPEAT” have become favorites for urban music lovers. With open arms, countries such as Chile, Ecuador and Colombia have received a fresh, daring, and intriguing proposal with which NATYASH without a doubt presents herself as one of the new figures in music, allowing her to land on the greatest stages in the world, where she has shared her music with prominent urban artists.
Her recent single “REPEAT” now ranks among the most streamed songs and is already an anthem in multiple cities in Colombia, which confirms that NATYASH has arrived to position herself as the next female urban sensation. “Malosa,” her latest single, is one of her best releases of 2022.