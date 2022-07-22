NATYASH Is a Total “Malosa” and Launches Into The Metaverse

The Colombian Artist Presents Her Second Single of 2022

and Releases a Video With The Latest in Augmented

Reality Technology Within The Metaverse

Since the recent launch of her career, NATYASH has defined herself by being daring in her experimentation. “Malosa,” the second single from her first album, is no exception. On this new track, she fused four genres of the same musical line (reggaeton, Dominican dembow, guaracha and Brazilian funk), resulting in a completely innovative creation that aims to connect music lovers and blow their minds. This musical offering from NATYASH will be one of the biggest releases of 2022.

“Malosa” describes a commanding and empowered woman that makes her presence known, leaving everyone speechless, and was written by NATYASH herself with Giovanni Toro and Sebastián Barreto. The single also features the production of the renowned Medellín-based producer “Boxian.”

Discopático reiterates the road musically traveled by La Vela Puerca for more than 25 years. It is a sincere and refreshing rock album that they sing to today’s world with a critical voice, open-minded perspective, and ierce hope. Enveloped in a crystalline sound, these twelve new songs reflect the musical range that the band has been cultivating throughout the years.

The creative process evolved between August 2021 and February 2022. The recording was completed by Alejandro Vázquez at Estudio Mi Semilla, Montevideo, with the vocals captured at San Benito ranch in Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay. The project was mixed by Alejandro Vázquez at Estudio Van Vilet, Buenos Aires, Argentina, while Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone at Sterling Sound in New Jersey managed the mastering. The artistic production was directed by Alejandro Vázquez and La Vela Puerca.