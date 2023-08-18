Multi-disciplinary artist Fitasha urges fans to wise up with soulful new single “Espadible”

A gifted singer-songwriter, producer, and plastic artist, the creative visionary draws her greatest inspiration from Mother Nature and has developed a distinct proposal that has resonated with listeners around the globe. Always conveying a positive message, Fitasha encourages her fans to pursue their passions, follow their dreams, and become self-reliant with the mantra “do it yourself,” while also admirably advocating for the preservation of our planet. Through her riveting music and art, she communicates a progressive philosophy that fungi are the key to saving both the Earth and humanity.