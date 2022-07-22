LA VELA PUERCA Releases Their New Studio Album DISCOPÁTICO. Including The New Official Single “Tormenta” ft. Andrea Echeverri

Discopático reiterates the road musically traveled by La Vela Puerca for more than 25 years. It is a sincere and refreshing rock album that they sing to today’s world with a critical voice, open-minded perspective, and ierce hope. Enveloped in a crystalline sound, these twelve new songs reflect the musical range that the band has been cultivating throughout the years.

The creative process evolved between August 2021 and February 2022. The recording was completed by Alejandro Vázquez at Estudio Mi Semilla, Montevideo, with the vocals captured at San Benito ranch in Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay. The project was mixed by Alejandro Vázquez at Estudio Van Vilet, Buenos Aires, Argentina, while Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone at Sterling Sound in New Jersey managed the mastering. The artistic production was directed by Alejandro Vázquez and La Vela Puerca.