LA VELA PUERCA Releases Their New Studio Album DISCOPÁTICO. Including The New Official Single “Tormenta” ft. Andrea Echeverri

Today Uruguayan band La Vela Puerca releases their new studio album Discopático, the eighth of their career. The title, according to musicians, refers to “that which bears the disease of records. This affects the inter-musical album that is formed by a vinyl substance called LP. It is lodged between each groove and its function is to deliver happiness to your ears.”
The album features the third official single “Tormenta,” a collaboration with Andrea Echeverri (Aterciopelados), who with her sweeping influence and feminine energy elevates the song to a whole new level. “Tormenta” highlights the band’s rock nature, and the merging of voices takes new meaning in each word, giving goosebumps to anyone who listens. The single releases alongside the music video, which was directed by Octavio Lovisolo.
Discopático reiterates the road musically traveled by La Vela Puerca for more than 25 years. It is a sincere and refreshing rock album that they sing to today’s world with a critical voice, open-minded perspective, and ierce hope. Enveloped in a crystalline sound, these twelve new songs reflect the musical range that the band has been cultivating throughout the years.
The creative process evolved between August 2021 and February 2022. The recording was completed by Alejandro Vázquez at Estudio Mi Semilla, Montevideo, with the vocals captured at San Benito ranch in Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay. The project was mixed by Alejandro Vázquez at Estudio Van Vilet, Buenos Aires, Argentina, while Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone at Sterling Sound in New Jersey managed the mastering. The artistic production was directed by Alejandro Vázquez and La Vela Puerca.
In addition to Andrea Echeverri on the current single “Tormenta” and Diego Arquero on the previously released single “La Pastilla,” the album also features special guests such as Tito Fuentes (Molotov), who lends his guitar to “El Paraíso,” Mauricio Ortiz (No Te Va Gustar), who adds the magic of his baritone sax to multiple songs, Lucía Vecino on backing vocals, Patricio Villarejo on cello, and Martín Morón on trombone.
Discopático will be presented within the framework of an extensive international tour that will travel through multiple countries, beginning with ten dates in Spain, which have already been announced. Dates in Argentina, Uruguay, and the rest of Latin America will be announced soon.
LA VELA PUERCA – INTERNATIONAL TOUR
May 12, Es Gremi, Mallorca, Spain
Mayo 13, Razzmatazz 1, Barcelona, Spain
May 15, La Repvblicca, Valencia, Spain
May 17, Oasis Club Teatro, Zaragoza, Spain
May 19, La Trinchera, Málaga, Spain
May 20, Sala El Tren, Granada, Spain
May 22, Garage Beat Club, Murcia, Spain
May 25, Sala But, Madrid, Spain
May 27, Santana 27, Bilbao, Spain
May 28, Sala Totem, Pamplona, Spain
October 6, Luna Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina
November 19, Velódromo Municipal, Montevideo, Uruguay