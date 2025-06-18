ELJURI ﻿Debuts”La Vida” The first single from forthcoming album “Asi es el Mundo”

In these times of political turbulence and mounting intolerance and oppression, Eljuri – Cecilia Villar Eljuri – issues an urgent call for resistance and empowerment with “La Vida,” the first single from her forthcoming new album. A New Yorker, an immigrant Latina born in Ecuador to Spanish and Lebanese parents, a singer, composer, guitarist, and social activist – or “artivist,” as she describes herself – her greatest passions are songwriting and activism, standing strong as a conduit for the voices of those she encounters while touring internationally with her NYC-based trio.