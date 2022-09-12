EL TRI Celebrates Mexicans With Its New Album “Que Chingón” And Arrives In Miami To Promote It

Alex Lora (vocals and guitar), Chela Lora (backing vocals), Rafael Salgado (harmonica), Lalo Chico (guitar), Oscar Zarate (guitar), Charlie Valerio (bass), Alex Alvarez (violin), Lolo Toral (keyboard) and Felipe Chacon (drums), members of EL TRI, are the main protagonists of this story, which is becoming a success.

The video was filmed under the direction of Luis Kelly, who has already worked with EL TRI on several occasions, as well as being the creator of the documentary “Esclavo de rocanrol”.

“Que Chingón”, was produced during the pandemic in the Lora Records studios, and includes 13 unreleased songs, of which 11 are by Alex Lora, one by Mtro. Armando Manzanero (R.I.P.D.) and another by Fato.

The EL TRI tour has already begun under the same title of the album, throughout Mexico, the U.S.A., Central and South America.

“Que Chingón” is now available on all digital platforms, and the corresponding video clip is available on EL TRI’s YouTube video channel.