El Cuarteto De Nos Premiere Chivo Expiatorio Live From Mexico’s National Auditorium

This release is a record of one of the most relevant meetings of El Cuarteto de Nos. Mexico is today the market with more listeners of the band according to Spotify, followed by Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru, all countries where the band has broken records of calls and all shows sold out well in advance and where it prepares for this year, even bigger returns.

The Lámina Once tour, which has already taken them to 20 countries and more than 60 shows, has doubled and tripled its audience throughout LATAM and Spain. This is also reflected in the recent figures announced by the main music platform, highlighting in Cuarteto, a 75% of new audience, which translates into more than 5 and a half million people who heard the band for the first time in 2023!

The 2024 tour starts in March in Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador, and then continues in the first half of the year in Uruguay, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and several more dates to be announced soon.