No te va a gustar releases new single “Yo Sabré qué Hacer” Ft. Vetusta Morla.

The visuals of the music video were fully created with Generative Artificial Intelligence technology, managing to combine sequences of images created by neural networks that then dynamically synchronize with the song’s different points of intensity: vocals, harmonies and percussion. The partnering of art and technology has resulted in an audiovisual display that challenges creative boundaries and promises a new era in the production of multimedia content. The video was created in collaboration between the band and the Generative Art department of UltraDrop, the innovative Uruguayan technology company.

his positions No Te Va Gustar among the first few (or as the first) bands in Latin America to create a professional official video clip utilizing Artificial Intelligence, continuing with the innovative spirit that defines it.

This series of new songs began in February with the release of “Comida” featuring the Brazilian artist Johnny Hooker and the band is planning to share 4 more singles, all with very special guests. NTVG is now in the midst of an international tour, with concerts in Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico, Spain, Brazil, Peru, and Chile in a 2023 loaded with shows and new music.