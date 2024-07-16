Natyash becomes dangerous with her long-awaited album.

Talented artist NATYASH is ready to captivate the world with her latest musical project, Peligrosa [Dangerous}, which encompasses themes of diversity, female empowerment, sensuality, and strength. This album, charged with energy and vitality, represents an exciting journey through life in the city, capturing urban culture’s vibrant and dynamic essence.
Prepare to be amazed by the innovative sound of the Peligrosa album. NATYASH has masterfully fused reggaeton with elements of cumbia and other musical genres, creating a unique and captivating musical experience.
The album features a single collaboration with renowned artist Deuxer on the song “Perversa” who brings a powerful masculine touch to one of his favorite songs, further enriching the diversity and strength of the album.
The album’s title track, “Peligrosa,” comes with a music video in which NATYASH promises to deliver a stunning visual experience that reflects the strength, sensuality, and style that characterizes her art inspired by the iconic figure of Marilyn Monroe that fuses elements of power and elegance. With its infectious energy and powerful message, this album promises to leave an indelible mark on the music industry.
After Peligrosa’s release, NATYASH has exciting future projects in mind, including a collaboration with talented artist Dbwoy, which promises to deliver new and exciting musical experiences to his fans.
To celebrate the album’s release, NATYASH has planned several special events in Miami during June. At these events, her fans will have the opportunity to enjoy her music live and share unforgettable moments with the artist.