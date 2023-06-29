Mexican rock band DIVISIÓN MINÚSCULA to kick off highly anticipated U.S. Tour on July 6th

After recently celebrating its 25th anniversary, the iconic Mexican rock band División Minúscula is now preparing to fire up audiences in the United States this summer with its upcoming US Tour 2023, which is already causing a stir among fans who are eager to experience the group’s energy-fueled style in venues across America.

The authors of iconic hits such as “Sismo”, “Sognare”, “Las Luces De Esta Ciudad”, “Humanos Como Tu”, and “Veneno Es Antídoto (S.O.S.)”, among many others, will soon kick off a much-anticipated tour that will begin on July 6 at the Music Box in San Diego. and will make stops in major cities such as Los Angeles, San Jose, Dallas, Houston, and Chicago, among others. It will also include an appearance at the annual Latin American music festival Ruido Fest in Chicago on August 19