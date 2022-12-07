Mariel Mariel Premieres the Videoclip for Her Latest Single “La Batalla”

Mariel Mariel expresses that “The video is a panoramic view of the Historic downtown district in the Port of Valparaíso. An invitation to walk down the street and give a real and reflective look that invites you to observe the present moment of the city, where coexist the large and old buildings of institutions such as Customs, the Court of Appeals, or the Navy; imposing buildings, full of past history, which contrast with the lightness of people who are passing through with our luggage, carrying life in morning bags, in fleeting moments, in dreams of the future.”