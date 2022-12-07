Mariel Mariel Premieres the Videoclip for Her Latest Single “La Batalla”

Recently the singer-songwriter Mariel Mariel released her long-awaited album “La Batalla”, which includes previous singles such as “Flow Violento” ft Flor de Rap and “De los límites” with Colombian Lido Pimienta. Today he premieres the video of the track that closes this new album.
The song “La Batalla” is a musical download for the brave, with metal drums, Latin percussion, guitars that come and go rocking, Andean flutes, Afro beats and psychedelic riffs that are complemented by the voice of Mariel Mariel in an intense trance. The videoclip was directed by Felipe Gonzanava and is set in the streets of Valparaiso, anticipating that throughout the visuals and music something bigger is to come.
Mariel Mariel expresses that “The video is a panoramic view of the Historic downtown district in the Port of Valparaíso. An invitation to walk down the street and give a real and reflective look that invites you to observe the present moment of the city, where coexist the large and old buildings of institutions such as Customs, the Court of Appeals, or the Navy; imposing buildings, full of past history, which contrast with the lightness of people who are passing through with our luggage, carrying life in morning bags, in fleeting moments, in dreams of the future.”