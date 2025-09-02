Los Caligaris, Los Auténticos Decadentes & Banda El Recodo present “Mi Vida sin tu Vida”

Los Caligaris continue to expand their musical universe with one of the most anticipated collaborations so far. This time, the band from Córdoba joins forces with the legendary Los Auténticos Decadentes, undisputed icons of Argentine rock and party music, and the iconic Banda El Recodo from Mexico to release “Mi Vida sin Tu Vida,” [My Life Without Your Life] a song of love, joy, and infectious rhythm, artistically produced by Moska Lorenzo and Mariano Franceschelli from LAD.
This new single and music video joins Los Caligaris’ string of successful collaborations, following “Tengo” (with Don Tetto) and “Hoy Flasheaba” (with Benjamín Amadeo), and marks another high point thanks to its festive energy and the fact that it brings together three great exponents of popular Latin American music. The result is an energetic, colorful, and profoundly emotional fusion, with the unmistakable stamp of each artist.
The music video, directed by Chelfo Gómez, was filmed in Argentina and Mexico, offering a fun parody of a television program where the three groups interact, cross paths, and poke fun at themselves in a humorous manner. It is a visual piece that, like the song, celebrates unity, playfulness, and musical brotherhood between cultures.
This release coincides with the international tour “Maquillaje y Canción” (Makeup and Song), a new stage show by Los Caligaris that combines recent songs with timeless classics. The show, with its circus-like, visual, and emotional style, has already sold out a date at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico (Mexico) and promises to be an unforgettable event on November 1 at the Teatro Vorterix in Buenos Aires (Argentina). The tour will also visit U.S. cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and El Paso, among others.
Each performance is an immersive experience that connects generations of fans with a positive, human, and universal message. Los Caligaris continue to consolidate their place as ambassadors of Argentine joy around the world, now alongside the equally timeless Los Auténticos Decadentes and Banda El Recodo, in a collaboration that will go down in history.
“Mi Vida sin Tu Vida” is now available on all digital platforms. A song to sing, laugh, and celebrate, with the unbeatable spirit of Los Caligaris and Los Auténticos Decadentes, in their most entertaining version.
MAQUILLAJE Y CANCION TOUR:
September 5 – Centro de Convenciones de Barra – Lima, Perú
September 13 – Bogotá, Colombia
October 4 – Arena – Ciudad de México, México
October 8 – Cornerstone – Berkeley, California, EE. UU.
October 9 – The Belasco – Los Ángeles, California, EE. UU.
October 10 – Riverside Municipal Auditorium – Riverside, California, EE. UU.
October 16 – Revolution Live – Fort Lauderdale, Florida, EE. UU.
October 17 – Distro Music Hall – Chicago, EE. UU.
October 18 – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall – Fort Worth, Texas, EE. UU.
October 19 – Lowbrow Palace – El Paso, Texas, EE. UU.
October 25 – Teatro Coliseo – Santiago de Chile, Chile
November 1 – Teatro Vorterix – Buenos Aires, Argentina
November 8 – Córdoba, Argentina
