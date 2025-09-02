Los Caligaris, Los Auténticos Decadentes & Banda El Recodo present “Mi Vida sin tu Vida”

Los Caligaris continue to expand their musical universe with one of the most anticipated collaborations so far. This time, the band from Córdoba joins forces with the legendary Los Auténticos Decadentes, undisputed icons of Argentine rock and party music, and the iconic Banda El Recodo from Mexico to release “Mi Vida sin Tu Vida,” [My Life Without Your Life] a song of love, joy, and infectious rhythm, artistically produced by Moska Lorenzo and Mariano Franceschelli from LAD.

This new single and music video joins Los Caligaris’ string of successful collaborations, following “Tengo” (with Don Tetto) and “Hoy Flasheaba” (with Benjamín Amadeo), and marks another high point thanks to its festive energy and the fact that it brings together three great exponents of popular Latin American music. The result is an energetic, colorful, and profoundly emotional fusion, with the unmistakable stamp of each artist.

The music video, directed by Chelfo Gómez, was filmed in Argentina and Mexico, offering a fun parody of a television program where the three groups interact, cross paths, and poke fun at themselves in a humorous manner. It is a visual piece that, like the song, celebrates unity, playfulness, and musical brotherhood between cultures.