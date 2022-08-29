LOS AUTÉNTICOS DECADENTES Decoded Their A D N (DNA) In Their First 360 Concert, Selling Out The Palacio De Los Deportes In Mexico City

Couple weeks after releasing their latest single, a cover “La Ladrona”, a song by iconic and beloved late singer Diego Verdaguer, Los Auténticos Decadentes experienced this past weekend a unique, special and unforgettable night filled with magic before an audience of more than 22,000 people, achieving a sold-out show at Mexico City’s legendary Palacio de Los Deportes.
The Argentine band took fans on a tour through their new album ADN La Trilogía, a project in which they paid tribute to the artists and performers who lit the way for them with their work, in addition to playing their own hits that have helped shape their musical career. They offered the audience a show in an exclusive format, and for the first time in their career, a 360° concert with special guests such as Panteón Rococó, Rubén Albarrán and Bronco.
Left LAD with Dr. Shenka (Panteón Rococó) – Right LAD with Lupe Esparza (Bronco)
Below LAD with Rubén Albarrán – Photos Credit: Lulu Urdapilleta
Furthermore, Los Auténticos Decadentes paid tribute to two musicians who are unforgettable to them: their beloved friend Sax, from Maldita Vecindad, and maestro Diego Verdaguer, realizing an emotional encounter with Ana Victoria, the singer and songwriter’s daughter, who was present that night to listen to “La Ladrona,” the song that her father arranged with LAD, live for the first time.
It was a perfect and deeply moving night during which LAD was able to bring together the unique elements that allowed them to indulge and celebrate the joy of singing their songs and decoding their DNA with all of those in attendance. With no doubt, this concert will remain in the musical history of LOS AUTÉNTICOS DECADENTES!
LAD UPCOMING TOUR DATES
CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA
August 06 Luna Park, Bs. As. Argentina, SOLD OUT.
August 12 Complejo Deportivo Cajonahuaylla, Cusco, Perú.
August 13 Rose Espectáculos, Julica, Perú.
August 14 Jardín De La Cerveza, Arequipa, Perú.
September 09 Anfiteatro Municipal, Rosario- Argentina.
September 16 Teatro Radio City, Mar de Plata, Argentina.
September 25 Festival Cordillera, Bogotá, Colombia.
USA ¡ON SALE SOON!
September 29 The Beacham, Orlando, FL.
September 30 Miami Beach Band Shell, Miami, FL.
October 01 HK Hall, New York, NY.
October 02 Howard Theater, Washington, DC.
MEXICO
October 13 Palacio del Arte, Morelia.
October 14 El León, Cuatitlán. Edo. De México.
October 15 Lienzo Charro, Cuernavaca, Morelos.
October 16 Festival Skatex, Texcoco, Edo. De México.
October 19 Hipódromo de Hermosillo, Hermosillo, Sonora.
October 21 Plaza Santa María, Querétaro.
October 22 Festival Tecate Comuna, Puebla.
October 23 Festival Tecate Comuna, Puebla.
October 26 Foro Del Lago, León, Guanajuato.
October 28 Poliforum, Torreón, Coahuila.
October 29 Festival Encabritados, Monterrey.
October 30 Festival Rock por la Vida, Guadalajara.
¡Let’s keep the party going!