LOS AUTÉNTICOS DECADENTES Decoded Their A D N (DNA) In Their First 360 Concert, Selling Out The Palacio De Los Deportes In Mexico City

Couple weeks after releasing their latest single, a cover “La Ladrona”, a song by iconic and beloved late singer Diego Verdaguer, Los Auténticos Decadentes experienced this past weekend a unique, special and unforgettable night filled with magic before an audience of more than 22,000 people, achieving a sold-out show at Mexico City’s legendary Palacio de Los Deportes.

The Argentine band took fans on a tour through their new album ADN La Trilogía, a project in which they paid tribute to the artists and performers who lit the way for them with their work, in addition to playing their own hits that have helped shape their musical career. They offered the audience a show in an exclusive format, and for the first time in their career, a 360° concert with special guests such as Panteón Rococó, Rubén Albarrán and Bronco.