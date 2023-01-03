LAO RA and DON PATRICIO Bring Back Colombian Vallenato With New Single “TÓXICA”

After collaborating with C. Tangana and Dillon Francis,

and forming part of the soundtrack for the movie “Alcarràs”

(Golden Bear winner and Oscar nominee),

the Colombian artist releases Tóxica feat. Don Patricio,

the second single from her debut album.

“Bestia” was born a few months ago. It was a first glimpse at Lao Ra’s debut album NU9VE, where the artist cut herself open in order to invite us to reflect on the complexity and simplicity that simultaneously coexist in human beings, in this case, making an allusion to the Superman theory described by Nietzsche. It’s a sensual and sophisticated single that serves as a wake-up call to our instincts.

Now, attuned to the idea of not repressing what stirs us inside, the artist releases “Tóxica” with Don Patricio, a single where both artists narrate from their point of view how a relationship of “neither with you, nor without you” is experienced. As alluring as it is dangerous, as addictive as it is abrasive, a relationship whose end, far from that of a romantic comedy, is already written.