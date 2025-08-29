Eljuri calls on the power of the people to take action with her new album así es el mundo

Her new album, Asi es el Mundo could not be timelier as an urgent response to the escalating violence, misguided nationalism, and systemic oppression unfolding in the USA – as well as the instability shaking the globe in these deeply crisis ridden days. Fusing elements of Latin, reggae, and global rhythms with a solid base of rock and funk, her potently guitar-driven music is irresistibly danceable – while her lyrics take on human rights and other serious global issues with courage and passionate eloquence.

Joining Eljuri on the album are her longstanding musical hermanos, drummer Alex Alexander and bassist Winston Roye, along with guest appearances on several tracks by Brazilian percussionist Cyro Baptista (Paul Simon, Sting) and keyboardist Steve Sandberg (Ruben Blades, Celia Cruz). Eljuri herself produced the recording.

One of the most boldly outspoken immigrant voices in the U.S. today, Cecilia Villar Eljuri is a New Yorker, an immigrant Latina born in Ecuador to Spanish and Lebanese parents, a singer, composer, guitarist, and social activist – or “artivist,” as she calls herself. Serious in her commitment to social justice, she has never shied from political engagement, co-founding the momentous Women’s Marches in New York City over several years and spearheading the Eljuri Concerts for Democracy last year, enlisting new voter registration in various U.S. cities in partnership with national voting rights organizations Headcount, Spread the Vote, and Every Vote Counts.