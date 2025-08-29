Eljuri calls on the power of the people to take action with her new album así es el mundo

As authoritarian regimes tighten their grip on democracies around the world, this is a moment for brave and uncompromising voices to speak out to demand honesty and integrity, to summon the collective outrage of all who condemn fascist misinformation, state-sanctioned racism and fear-mongering cruelty. Eljuri has such bravery, and her new album Asi es el Mundo delivers an arsenal of passionate protest, expressed in instantly resonant, electrifying original songs.
“The vision for this album sonically was to create a powerful fusion—blending traditional rhythms like pasillo, Afro-Cuban, rumba flamenca, and roots reggae with the raw, modern energy of electric guitar and rock drums, with lyrics that speak to the times,” says Eljuri. “I ask all who believe in democracy and equity to empower themselves, rise up, raise their voices, and stand up to authoritarianism. It’s not about the people in power, but instead about the power in the people.”
Her new album, Asi es el Mundo could not be timelier as an urgent response to the escalating violence, misguided nationalism, and systemic oppression unfolding in the USA – as well as the instability shaking the globe in these deeply crisis ridden days. Fusing elements of Latin, reggae, and global rhythms with a solid base of rock and funk, her potently guitar-driven music is irresistibly danceable – while her lyrics take on human rights and other serious global issues with courage and passionate eloquence.
Joining Eljuri on the album are her longstanding musical hermanos, drummer Alex Alexander and bassist Winston Roye, along with guest appearances on several tracks by Brazilian percussionist Cyro Baptista (Paul Simon, Sting) and keyboardist Steve Sandberg (Ruben Blades, Celia Cruz). Eljuri herself produced the recording.
One of the most boldly outspoken immigrant voices in the U.S. today, Cecilia Villar Eljuri is a New Yorker, an immigrant Latina born in Ecuador to Spanish and Lebanese parents, a singer, composer, guitarist, and social activist – or “artivist,” as she calls herself. Serious in her commitment to social justice, she has never shied from political engagement, co-founding the momentous Women’s Marches in New York City over several years and spearheading the Eljuri Concerts for Democracy last year, enlisting new voter registration in various U.S. cities in partnership with national voting rights organizations Headcount, Spread the Vote, and Every Vote Counts.
This year saw the launch of Eljuri Amplifying Voices for Social Activism (AVSA), a series of live events turning awareness into immediate action toward meaningful social change. Eljuri’s aim is to provide easy one-step actions for socially conscious work in one’s life and community. Through her electrifying music and the Eljuri Activism Toolkit she amplifies voices for social change—turning every show into a movement and an invitation to be part of the musical revolution.
Eljuri comments, “I believe my music exemplifies the humanity of cross-cultural globalization. Music is a powerful tool for protest, uniting people, amplifying messages, and inspiring action.”
Asi es el Mundo is now available on all streaming platforms, with focus track and Official Music Video Cambio issuing its clarion call for empowerment and activism – “Change is coming, and you’re at the forefront!”