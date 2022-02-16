Electro-Pop Duo LOVE STAR Releases “Recordarte” The First Single From Their Upcoming Album “Love Letters From London”

Most of the songs that will form the band’s new album, including “Recordarte,” began as demos recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios in 2017. In contrast to Love Star’s previous albums, which were predominantly recorded in Spanish, “Love Letters from London” will feature a primarily English language track list, speaking to the pair’s effortless ability to weave seamlessly in and out of two distinct worlds. Recorded over the last year and a half, the album promises to usher listeners into a beautiful world crafted from irresistible rhythms and alluringly authentic emotion.

Over the course of more than 10 years, Love Star has constructed a successful career by focusing on the journey instead of the destination, which has allowed them to constantly push the envelope in order to provide their countless fans around the globe with a refreshing musical experience. With multiple successful tours to their name, including spots in the United States, Mexico, and Europe, as well as a John Lennon Songwriting Award, as they enter 2022, the band has their eyes cast toward the stars and is sure to reach exciting new heights in the new year as they continue on their unique path in the industry.