Desierto Drive releases alternative rock track “No es Caer” from their upcoming EP due in 2026.

After releasing their last single, “Baja Religión,” Mexican alternative rock trio Desierto Drive is back with their newest anthem, “No Es Caer.” The new single will be part of their upcoming LP, which is due in 2026.
Produced by Desierto Drive and Adrián Rojo Treviño, “No Es Caer,” reinforces their commitment to their fans to continue offering quality music.
“Una traición, una canción [A betrayal, a song]” — this is how powerfully “No Es Caer” begins, a track that fuses rock energy with powerful lyrics, created to remind us that there is always strength to get back up, even when everything seems to be falling apart. It continues: “No es caer, es el impacto que da placer [It’s not the falling, it’s the impact that gives pleasure].” The new song is an anthem for those who find resilience in music and turn every blow into momentum to keep going.
Sonically, “No Es Caer” features melodic guitars, harmonious drums, and a chorus that will soon find its place among rock fans.
It’s another banger in the career of Ricardo Treviño (bass), Jorge “Kross” Vázquez (drums), and Arturo Arredondo (guitar/vocals), formally formed in 2018 in their hometown of Monterrey, Mexico. Moreover, the new single was recorded at Vázquez’s studios, reaffirming the group’s commitment to the quality and authenticity of their sound.
