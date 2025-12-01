Desierto Drive releases alternative rock track “No es Caer” from their upcoming EP due in 2026.

Produced by Desierto Drive and Adrián Rojo Treviño, “No Es Caer,” reinforces the ir commitment to the ir fans to continue offering quality music .

“Una traición, una canción [A betrayal, a song]” — this is how powerfully “No Es Caer” begins, a track that fuses rock energy with powerful lyrics, created to remind us that there is always strength to get back up, even when everything seems to be falling apart. It continues: “No es caer, es el impacto que da placer [It’s not the falling, it’s the impact that gives pleasure].” The new song is an anthem for those who find resilience in music and turn every blow into momentum to keep going.