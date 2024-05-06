Cricket returns with La Sinfonia to release new single “sin ti”

“Sin Ti” is the second single the renowned regional Mexican music producer has released as an artist in his own right and will be included on his forthcoming album.
Watch the official music video now on YouTube.
After the successful release of “Polvo Rosa,” his first single as an artist, Cricket, the multi-platinum producer known for pioneering the banda rap style, returns with his newest hit “Sin Ti” featuring acclaimed Grammy-nominated Latin rap trio La Sinfonia.
Fusing Cricket’s definitive style with La Sinfonia’s unmistakable hip-hop flow, “Sin Ti” is yet another example of the extraordinary sonic innovation that the renowned producer has become known for worldwide, Addictive rhythms and wistful melodies rooted in regional Mexican traditions provide an enveloping musical foundation for a powerful tale of heartbreak told through sincere lyrics dripping with vulnerable honesty.
The official music video, which was directed by TOROHFILMS, is also available for fans to enjoy now on YouTube and draws viewers into a gripping story that will leave them on the edge of their seats. Fans will watch captivated as the scenes unfold, following Cricket as he gets arrested and returns to his home—and the woman he loves—five years later.
As he continues on his journey as an artist, Cricket continues to employ his Mexican roots as the fuel behind his compositions. “Sin Ti” is the second single he has released in partnership with ADA/Warner Music Latina and will be included on his highly anticipated debut album alongside his previous single “Polvo Rosa” featuring Santa Fe Klan, Yng Lvcas, and Snow Tha Product.
Cricket’s finely tuned production skills have led him to shape regional Mexican music into the undeniable global force it is today, working with a variety of major acts, such as Peso Pluma, Becky G, and Los Dos Carnales, to bring the country’s rich culture to listeners around the world. He has been the mastermind behind countless hits in the regional Mexican genre, including the 6x platinum single “Dembow Bélico” (Luis R Conriquez, Tito Doble P, Joel De La P), “De Fresa y De Coco” (Luis R Conriquez, Dareyes De La Sierra, Edgardo Nuñez), and “El Llanto Del Imigrante” (C-Kan), and many others.