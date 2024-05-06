Cricket returns with La Sinfonia to release new single “sin ti”

The official music video, which was directed by TOROHFILMS, is also available for fans to enjoy now on YouTube and draws viewers into a gripping story that will leave them on the edge of their seats. Fans will watch captivated as the scenes unfold, following Cricket as he gets arrested and returns to his home—and the woman he loves—five years later.

As he continues on his journey as an artist, Cricket continues to employ his Mexican roots as the fuel behind his compositions. “Sin Ti” is the second single he has released in partnership with ADA/Warner Music Latina and will be included on his highly anticipated debut album alongside his previous single “Polvo Rosa” featuring Santa Fe Klan, Yng Lvcas, and Snow Tha Product.