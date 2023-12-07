Argentine band A.N.I.M.A.L. wins music video of the year at the first-ever Rolling Stone Awards en español.

A.N.I.M.A.L, the iconic Latin rock band that has been thrilling fans with its provocative sound for more than three extraordinary decades, today celebrates its win at the Rolling Stone Awards en Español in the Music Video of the Year category for its extraordinary animated music video “Solo por Ser Indios” alongside Colombian superstar Juanes.

Presented by the editors of “Rolling Stone En Español,” 2023 marks the inaugural edition of the Rolling Stone Awards en Español, which were created with the intention of recognizing the best in mainstream and alternative talent in the Latino community and took place this year at The Fillmore Miami Beach. With A.N.I.M.A.L’s incredible win there yesterday, which saw them triumphing over major Latin music superstars such as Bad Bunny and Karol G, the Argentine band continues to solidify its position as one of the most enduring and beloved bands not only in the music scene of its native country, but in all of Latin music.