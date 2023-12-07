Argentine band A.N.I.M.A.L. wins music video of the year at the first-ever Rolling Stone Awards en español.

Courtesy of Rolling Stone En Español – Dirección creativa @individuaph Team Crew @chelomcfly @chepejose @miwayfilms
Following its win yesterday in Miami for its music video “Solo por Ser Indios” with Juanes, the legendary rock band looks ahead to the Latin Grammys, where it is nominated for Best Rock Album.
A.N.I.M.A.L, the iconic Latin rock band that has been thrilling fans with its provocative sound for more than three extraordinary decades, today celebrates its win at the Rolling Stone Awards en Español in the Music Video of the Year category for its extraordinary animated music video “Solo por Ser Indios” alongside Colombian superstar Juanes.
Presented by the editors of “Rolling Stone En Español,” 2023 marks the inaugural edition of the Rolling Stone Awards en Español, which were created with the intention of recognizing the best in mainstream and alternative talent in the Latino community and took place this year at The Fillmore Miami Beach. With A.N.I.M.A.L’s incredible win there yesterday, which saw them triumphing over major Latin music superstars such as Bad Bunny and Karol G, the Argentine band continues to solidify its position as one of the most enduring and beloved bands not only in the music scene of its native country, but in all of Latin music.
Photo Courtesy of Rolling Stone
A.N.I.M.A.L is currently nominated to the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in the Best Rock Album category in recognition of its 2022 album “ÍNTIMO EXTREMO – 30 AÑOS,” which commemorates the band’s thirty years together. The project reimagines 15 of A.N.I.M.A.L’s fan favorite songs in stunning new versions featuring renowned guest stars from the Latin American music scene, such as Juanes, Enrique Bunbury, Draco Rosa, and more, all showcasing the group’s remarkable versatility while maintaining the unmistakable essence that has made it one of the most legendary bands in Latin music history.
The 2023 Latin Grammy Awards will broadcast from the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain, on November 16..
A.N.I.M.A.L ÍNTIMO EXTREMO – 30 AÑOS
1) Aura – A.N.I.M.A.L & Lula Bertoldi (Eruca Sativa)
2) Loco pro – A.N.I.M.A.L feat. Los Auténticos Decadentes
3) Combativo – A.N.I.M.A.L feat. Bunbury
4) Esclavo de Ilusión – A.N.I.M.A.L feat. Draco Rosa
5) Revolución – A.N.I.M.A.L feat. Lali
6) Sol – A.N.I.M.A.L feat. Gustavo “Chizzo” Napoli (La Renga) & Alex Lora (El Tri)
7) Buscando llegar hasta el sol – A.N.I.M.A.L feat. Abel Pintos
8) El nuevo camino del hombre – A.N.I.M.A.L feat. Andrés Calamaro & León Gieco
9) Milagro – A.N.I.M.A.L feat. Rubén Albarrán (Café Tacvba) & Roco Pachukote (Maldita vecindad)
10) Mi barrio – A.N.I.M.A.L feat. Neo Pistea, Ca7riel & Alejandro Taranto
11) Presos del olvido – A.N.I.M.A.L & Santiago Cruz
12) Horror – A.N.I.M.A.L, Matamba & Lucybell
13) Una razón para seguir – A.N.I.M.A.L feat. Alejandro Lerner
14) Real – A.N.I.M.A.L feat. Agarrate Catalina
A.N.I.M.A.L (from left to right): Osko Cariola, Marcelo Castro, Andrés Giménez and Cristian Lapolla [Photo by: Martin DarkSoul]
About A.N.I.M.A.L
A.N.I.M.A.L, whose initials mean “Acosados Nuestros Indios Murieron Al Luchar” (“Tormented Our Indians Died Fighting”), is an Argentine group born in 1992 that disrupted the Latin American rock scene with a clear message about the defense and valuing of ethnic groups and races throughout the continent. With a career that spans 30 years, 10 studio albums and performances at the biggest festivals in Latin America, the United States and Europe, A.N.I.M.A.L has without a doubt left an unforgettable mark on the hearts of its fans and on the culture of Latin rock.