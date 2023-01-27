ÁMBAR LUNA AND NFX SHINE ON THE SOUNDTRACK OF “WHAT THE FLAT!?”, ﻿THE DOCUMENTARY ABOUT BMX

MORE ABOUT AMBAR LUNA

Ámbar Luna Leiva, known by the artistic and musical name Ámbar Luna, is a Chilean singer, songwriter, and producer. She was born in the year 2000 in La Calera, Quillota Province, Valparaíso, Chile, and became known when she participated in La Batalla de Los Gallos, a freestyle competition organized by Red Bull since 2005. She was among the 16 best contestants and was the first woman to achieve that position.

At the beginning of 2020, Ámbar Luna signed a contract with the record label Nacional Records, located in Los Angeles, California, United States, which since 2005 has worked with Latin American artists. That July, she released her first official single “Trascender.” The song, which featured the participation of the Peruvian producer Garabatobeats, incorporates rhythms from different genres, such as trap, reggaetón, R&B and a little bit of flamenco, and revolves around various political and social topics. The accompanying video was directed by Francisco Herrera.

In September 2020, Ámbar Luna released the song “222” with the production of the Spaniards Cookin’ Soul, Full Harmony and the Argentines Frikstailers. That same month, she released the EP “Carne,” which included four songs and covered various personal experiences.