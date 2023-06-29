ADRIE Delivers new indie-pop gem “Los Quietos”

“Los Quietos” features the participation of Argentine artist Sir Hope and Galician artist Pablo Lesuit, and will be featured on
Adrie’s upcoming first EP “Motel Kilomango,” which is set
for release in September.
Adrie, the Madrid-raised rising star who is becoming recognized for the way in which she is fusing her cultural roots in her artistic proposal, blending inspiration from her Spanish and Mexican backgrounds and the time she’s spent living in Los Angeles, returns today to energize fans with her brand new single “Los Quietos.”
After sparking intrigue with her stunning English-language single “Broken” release last April, for her next hit, Adrie embraces the Spanish language once again, teaming up with Argentine artist Sir Hope and Galician musician, singer, and songwriter Pablo Lesuit in Mexico. Although it is at its core an indie-pop dance track, “Los Quietos” is deeply introspective with a profound meaning, speaking to impactful, relatable themes such as personal growth and the importance of setting boundaries.
“Los Quietos” glows with a wistful touch, which echoes through the song’s sensual and dreamy melodies as intoxicating Dembow and hip-hop rhythms provide the perfect foundation for dancing. Toward the end, Sir Hope jumps in with his sizzling trumpet, greeting listeners with an invigorating burst of energy and inviting everyone to get lost in the music.
Starting today, fans can also enjoy a special live session video, which was shot and directed by Vertov the Noise with creative direction from Adrie and Pablo Lesuit. Viewers are sure to watch captivated as the three talented artists recount this poignant story dressed in vintage ski suits.
“Los Quietos” follows the success of Adrie’s previous singles “Julieta” and “Broken,” and will be included on her first EP, “Motel Kilomango,” which is set for release in September. Featuring a number of exciting collaborations with artists and producers from Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Peru, “Motel Kilomango” promises to be a refreshing project that demonstrates the moving artistic power born from the merging of cultures and languages.e moda, todo ello creado por el colectivo CORAZÓN MIGRANTE de artistas multidisciplinares de ascendencia mexicana en Estados Unidos con el objetivo de destacar la vitalidad de la comunidad inmigrante mexicana en EE.UU. Jessica Rodríguez, de The Braided Janes, es una de las artistas que representan a Chicago.