ADRIE Delivers new indie-pop gem “Los Quietos”

Adrie, the Madrid-raised rising star who is becoming recognized for the way in which she is fusing her cultural roots in her artistic proposal, blending inspiration from her Spanish and Mexican backgrounds and the time she’s spent living in Los Angeles, returns today to energize fans with her brand new single “Los Quietos.”

After sparking intrigue with her stunning English-language single “Broken” release last April, for her next hit, Adrie embraces the Spanish language once again, teaming up with Argentine artist Sir Hope and Galician musician, singer, and songwriter Pablo Lesuit in Mexico. Although it is at its core an indie-pop dance track, “Los Quietos” is deeply introspective with a profound meaning, speaking to impactful, relatable themes such as personal growth and the importance of setting boundaries.