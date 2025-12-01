Latin alternative trio The Braided Janes release empowering political track “¡Basta!”

Produced by award-winning engineer Jeanne Montalvo, “Basta!” follows The Braided Janes’ groundbreaking debut single “Bésame,” their first-ever all-women-led production. “Basta!” for justice, born from the urgency of the genocide in Gaza. Though rooted in Gaza, Basta!”reverberates far beyond. A reminder that borders may divide us, but the cry for freedom is universal. The single is now available on Bandcamp and all other streaming platforms.
Written in solidarity with Palestinians enduring relentless bombings, displacement, and loss, “Basta!” transforms rage and grief into sound — demanding an end to violence and impunity. By highlighting Jessica Rodriguez’s entrancing vocals, Juny Alvarez’s powerful percussion, and Andrew Doyle’s rhythmic bass, the Latin American trio crafted an empowering anthem to call out the genocide in Gaza. With haunting verses like “children scream,” the political trio is making a statement that aligns with their music’s purpose. With “Bésame,” and “Basta!” The Braided Janes affirm the band’s vision of music as a form of protest, healing, and empowerment.
Founded by family members Jessica Rodriguez (vocals, keys, guitar), wife Juny Alvarez (drums, percussion), and brother-in-law Andrew Doyle (bass, electric guitar), The Braided Janes have made an undeniable impact in the Latin scene with their statement-making music and shared vision for social change.
Their powerful bilingual debut album addressed important topics such as gun violence, femicide, and the war on immigrants and POC, and the song “Fuego,” featured on the 2019 project, achieved attention from NPR, which included the track as one of their Best Latin Alternative Songs of 2019.
Moreover, on October 31, The Braided Janes will celebrate with a private single release show in Chicago, alongside the band Making Movies, from Kansas City.
