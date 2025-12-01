Latin alternative trio The Braided Janes release empowering political track “¡Basta!”

Written in solidarity with Palestinians enduring relentless bombings, displacement, and loss, “Basta!” transforms rage and grief into sound — demanding an end to violence and impunity. By highlighting Jessica Rodriguez’s entrancing vocals, Juny Alvarez’s powerful percussion, and Andrew Doyle’s rhythmic bass, the Latin American trio crafted an empowering anthem to call out the genocide in Gaza. With haunting verses like “children scream,” the political trio is making a statement that aligns with their music’s purpose. With “Bésame,” and “Basta!” The Braided Janes affirm the band’s vision of music as a form of protest, healing, and empowerment.