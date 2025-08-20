Los Caligaris announce their one-of-a-kind “Maquillaje & Canción” U.S. Tour dates

Hailing from Córdoba, Argentina, Los Caliagris has been an influential Latin band since 1997. Inspired and in tribute to the late popular clown legend Caligari of Circo de los Hermanos Muñoz [Hermanos Muñoz Circus], who passed away on stage amid a live performance, the band carries his legacy through their music and live performances. Their unique and signature sound fuses various genres, from rock to cuarteto (a traditional rhythm from Córdoba), and incorporates a vibrant circus-inspired performance, offering an innovative concept of “songs to watch.”

Now with 12 studio albums and five nominations and one award for Argentina’s prestigious Premios Gardel, the band is known for their live spectacles that have taken them to perform in the most important festivals (Vive Latino, Cosquín Rock, Rock al Parque, to name a few) and on tour throughout Latin America, the U.S., and Spain over the last 28 years. To date, their most popular hits include “Razón,” “Kilómetros,” and “Quereme Así,” showcasing the group’s highly energetic sounds that categorize them as a must-see live band in 2025.

This U.S. tour is their most ambitious yet, with performances in venues that allow the whole spectacle to shine, finally fulfilling a promise to the families who’ve been eagerly waiting for this moment. Expect a magical night where everyone can sing, laugh, and dance to the songs that have made Los Caligaris one of Latin America’s most beloved bands.