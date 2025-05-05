‘Splendido’ The new single by Clubz is a retro-futuristic electro-funk anthem.

Clubz continues to reveal the sonic universe of their upcoming album with the release of “Splendido,” the fifth single. This song encapsulates the freshest and most modern facet of the album, fusing electro-funk, a French touch, and 80s cinematic energy.
From the very first seconds, “Splendido” has a magnetic vibe with a hypnotic bass groove, dry and compact drums, and a synth line that sounds like something out of an ’80s action movie — isn’t that the best? The French Touch influence is felt in the polished production, with filters that play with dynamics and a beat that invites movement.
The instrumental arrangements evoke the golden era of stadium rock and Rocky Balboa’s training montages, with explicit references to Bill Conti and Survivor, but reinterpreted with the electronic sophistication of Clubz. The melodic line, catchy and nostalgic, moves between falsettos and harmonic choruses reminiscent of the best of synthpop and digital funk.
With “Splendido,” Clubz not only pays homage to the radio of yesteryear- that space where we discover timeless gems but also reaffirms its identity in contemporary music, creating a sound as nostalgic as it is avant-garde.
The single will be available on all digital platforms from February 28, 2025, accompanied by a visual loop featuring a moving cassette with a retro-futuristic aesthetic.
Clubz will officially announce the release date of their long-awaited new album in a few weeks.