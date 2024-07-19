The mexican jazz band Troker celebrates its 20th anniversary with a new and emotional album “Tierra y Libertad”

In their latest project, the celebrated psychedelic jazz fusion band, which has won over listeners worldwide, breathes new life into fan-favorite tunes with mariachi-inspired arrangements.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the Mexican band Troker has captivated audiences worldwide with its sublime style, which combines vibrant jazz harmonies with rock, psychedelia, scratching, and mariachi elements. As a testament to its evolution, Troker today released its highly anticipated new album, “Tierra y Libertad” (Land And Freedom), a deeply emotional piece of music that is now available on all digital platforms.
Troker, with a deep reverence for their country’s sonic diversity and traditions, celebrates the humor and joy with which these traditions are lived. Produced by Latin Grammy winner Gerry Rosado, this album is an emotional, eloquent, and sincere tribute to all the instrumentalists of these popular genres.
“Tierra y Libertad” celebrates two incredible decades together and a musical journey that offers fans a carefully curated selection of the group’s greatest hits, reimagined with seductive mariachi arrangements. This bold fusion of styles defies the boundaries of a sacralized tradition and succeeds in creating a profound dialogue between mariachi and contemporary jazz. It is a testament to the band’s spirit and ability to experiment.
In addition to the previously released singles, Chapala Blues (2010), a mainstay of Troker’s repertoire, stands out and is given new life in this mammoth collaboration. The string arrangement evokes a celestial atmosphere in contrast to the darkness of the bass, reminiscent of El Greco’s paintings where fear and tenderness coexist.
Recognized by Rolling Stone Mexico as one of 20 Mexican artists breaking boundaries, Troker has proudly represented Mexico’s rich musical heritage on global platforms. From NPR’s iconic Tiny Desk Concert series to prestigious music festivals such as Glastonbury in the UK for two consecutive years, Vive Latino Festival in Mexico City, San Francisco Jazz Fest, World Expo Dubai, Edinburgh Jazz Festival, Montreal International Jazz Fest, Jazz Festival Wien in Austria, and many more in other countries. Troker has left an indelible mark with an impressive catalog that spans seven albums and EPs. The band is preparing to embark on their next few years together, reinvigorated and stronger than ever.