The mexican jazz band Troker celebrates its 20th anniversary with a new and emotional album “Tierra y Libertad”

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the Mexican band Troker has captivated audiences worldwide with its sublime style, which combines vibrant jazz harmonies with rock, psychedelia, scratching, and mariachi elements. As a testament to its evolution, Troker today released its highly anticipated new album, “Tierra y Libertad” (Land And Freedom), a deeply emotional piece of music that is now available on all digital platforms.

Troker, with a deep reverence for their country’s sonic diversity and traditions, celebrates the humor and joy with which these traditions are lived. Produced by Latin Grammy winner Gerry Rosado, this album is an emotional, eloquent, and sincere tribute to all the instrumentalists of these popular genres.