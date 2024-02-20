Los Aptos kicks off 2024 with rhythmic new single “Botellas”

Los Aptos continues to garner recognition with its inclusion on Pandora’s 2024 List of Latin Artists to Watch.
The trio is now preparing its highly anticipated new album, which is set for release this summer.
After a tremendous 2023 filled with countless triumphs, Mexican-American trio Los Aptos is set to shine even brighter in 2024, and the group is officially kicking off the year today in grand fashion with the release of its new single “Botellas.”
An undeniably infectious electro-corrido track that many listeners are sure to find themselves relating to, “Botellas” was composed and produced by Los Aptos’ lead singer Juan Ortega and keyboardist Daniel Vaide and explores the complex emotions that come with devastating heartbreak. Fans will listen with empathy as the narrator attempts to cope with his feelings by self-medicating with alcohol, only to find that he’s been unsuccessful in chasing the pain away for good.
Rooted in bouncing rhythms perfect for the clubs, Los Aptos’ newest hit maintains the unmistakable musical essence and powerful storytelling that together have won the trio countless fans around the world, while also demonstrating the group’s ability to evolve and grow.
“With this song we wanted to experiment with it, as we always like to do with our music. It stays with the roots of regional Mexican and at the same time exploring the elements of pop, house, and EDM music.” Juan Ortega
“Botellas” follows the success of Los Aptos’ recent single “Dices que me extrañas,” released in December, and comes with the announcement of a new album on the way, which the band is currently recording and is set for release this summer.
In 2023, Los Aptos solidified its position as one of the most talented acts in Latin music, gaining notoriety with the release of the album “Descifrar” and captivating audiences with impactful performances at a number of respected music festivals, including the world-renowned Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago; Festival Arre in Mexico City, the biggest Mexican music festival in the world; and Festival Viva Pomona in Los Angeles. As 2024 goes into full swing, Los Aptos is preparing to thrill fans with more new music and shows that will confirm its title as one of Pandora’s 2024 Latin Artists to Watch.