Los Aptos kicks off 2024 with rhythmic new single “Botellas”

Rooted in bouncing rhythms perfect for the clubs, Los Aptos’ newest hit maintains the unmistakable musical essence and powerful storytelling that together have won the trio countless fans around the world, while also demonstrating the group’s ability to evolve and grow.

“With this song we wanted to experiment with it, as we always like to do with our music. It stays with the roots of regional Mexican and at the same time exploring the elements of pop, house, and EDM music.” Juan Ortega

“Botellas” follows the success of Los Aptos’ recent single “Dices que me extrañas,” released in December, and comes with the announcement of a new album on the way, which the band is currently recording and is set for release this summer.