SIDDHARTHA Delivers An Unforgettable SOLD OUT Night At The Foro Sol In Mexico City In Front Of More Than 60,000 people

“Last December 9th, in front of more than 60 thousand people and an imposing Foro Sol, Siddhartha opened an important chapter in its history with one of the most memorable concerts of the year.”
With this SOLD OUT, the “00:00” tour, which included more than 120 performances in theMexican Republic and many other countries, comes to an end.
Without a doubt, the year 2023 will be remembered by thousands of fans who were present at the Foro Sol in Mexico City to chant the songs of Siddhartha, who in front of more than 60,000 people didn’t only deliver the biggest concert of his career, but also the most memorable.
In front of a sold-out crowd, Siddhartha started his show around 9 p.m. with a short text on the screens of the venue, inspired by a memory from his beginnings as a solo artist all those years ago, followed by the first chords of “Why You?”.
From that point on and during more than 30 songs from his repertoire, the audience didn’t stop chanting a single one of the songs that were played that night, without forgetting for a second the tremendous guests that appeared on stage. Ana Torroja appeared to perform their song “Mapa,” a track that forms part of the album “Memoria Futuro,” as well as “Respiro” alongside Ximena Sariñana.
Emmanuel Horvilleur also appeared to perform the song “Acapulco” and of course Caloncho couldn’t be missed to sing the classic “Loco” toward the end of the show.
Siddhartha, who recently received a GOLD RECORD certification for “00:00” and whose single of the same title just surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, released his song “Nada por Hecho” a few months ago, and he is now headed for Spanish territories to begin 2024 with two performances in Barcelona and Madrid on January 31 and February 1 respectively.
A tour to remember. The Tour “00:00” realized more than 120 shows over the course of nearly 2 years and covered a large part of the Mexican Republic, as well as various cities in the United States and Central and South America.