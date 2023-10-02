The Braided Janes release vibrant new album “renacer”

“Renacer” features the previously released singles “Paraíso” and “Por Una Mujer,” as well as the trio’s latest single “Ritmo.”

The Braided Janes will celebrate their new album with a release show tomorrow, September 23, at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago, and will continue their Corazón Migrante tour on October 7

As they continue to experience an extraordinary 2023, today The Braided Janes successfully reaffirm their position as one of the most original and forward-thinking independent acts in the Latin music market with the release of their highly anticipated new album “Renacer.”

Featuring the singles “Paraíso” and “Por Una Mujer,” “Renacer” is a stunning Latin roots album that triumphantly marks an exciting new chapter in the award-winning trio’s career, touching on topics such as life, love, and the unique moments we experience that change us forever. The project, which was recorded in Minca, Colombia, with Grammy Award-winning producer Christian Castagno of Sonido Selva Studio (Iggy Pop, Bomba Estéreo, Arcade Fire) and co-produced with The Braided Janes, brings the group’s sound to even greater heights, introducing new sonic elements to help shape a lively “Tropi-alt rock” offering that fans won’t be able to help but fall in love with.

The seven-track album also features the group’s newest single “Ritmo,” a dynamic dance number grounded in deep, organic beats. With the haunting vocals of the band’s frontwoman Jessica Rodriguez leading the way, the song serves as an extraordinary tribute to music and passion, inviting us to listen to the rhythms that surround us and that drive us from within. Andrés Álvarez from Aterciopelados and Christian Castagno also collaborates in the album as guest musicians in keyboards, electric guitar and percussions.