The Braided Janes release vibrant new album “renacer”

“Renacer” features the previously released singles “Paraíso” and “Por Una Mujer,” as well as the trio’s latest single “Ritmo.”
The Braided Janes will celebrate their new album with a release show tomorrow, September 23, at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago, and will continue their Corazón Migrante tour on October 7
As they continue to experience an extraordinary 2023, today The Braided Janes successfully reaffirm their position as one of the most original and forward-thinking independent acts in the Latin music market with the release of their highly anticipated new album “Renacer.”
Featuring the singles “Paraíso” and “Por Una Mujer,” “Renacer” is a stunning Latin roots album that triumphantly marks an exciting new chapter in the award-winning trio’s career, touching on topics such as life, love, and the unique moments we experience that change us forever. The project, which was recorded in Minca, Colombia, with Grammy Award-winning producer Christian Castagno of Sonido Selva Studio (Iggy Pop, Bomba Estéreo, Arcade Fire) and co-produced with The Braided Janes, brings the group’s sound to even greater heights, introducing new sonic elements to help shape a lively “Tropi-alt rock” offering that fans won’t be able to help but fall in love with.
The seven-track album also features the group’s newest single “Ritmo,” a dynamic dance number grounded in deep, organic beats. With the haunting vocals of the band’s frontwoman Jessica Rodriguez leading the way, the song serves as an extraordinary tribute to music and passion, inviting us to listen to the rhythms that surround us and that drive us from within. Andrés Álvarez from Aterciopelados and Christian Castagno also collaborates in the album as guest musicians in keyboards, electric guitar and percussions.
The Braided Janes will commemorate the launch of their new album with a release show tomorrow, September 23, during which they will perform “Renacer” in its entirety. The concert, which will feature guest performances by Niña Dioz, Mariachi Sirenas, and DJ Angelfuk, will double as a queer independence day celebration and will also include a fashion show by designer Julieta Zavala.
After their release show, The Braided Janes will continue their first-ever U.S. tour, Corazón Migrante U.S. Tour 2023, with performances in Viola, Wisconsin, at the Mexican Folk Art Collective 3rd Annual Día De Los Muertos on October 7, and at the Consulado General de México in Los Angeles on November 1.
Founded by family members Jessica Rodriguez (vocals, keys, guitar), wife Juny Alvarez (drums, percussion), and brother-in-law Andrew Doyle (bass, electric guitar), The Braided Janes have made an undeniable impact in the Latin scene with their statement-making music and shared vision for social change. Their powerful bilingual debut album addressed important topics such as gun violence, femicide, and the war on immigrants and POC, and the song “Fuego,” featured on the 2019 project, achieved attention from NPR, which included the track as one of their Best Latin Alternative Songs of 2019.
Corazón Migrante Tour Dates 2023
May 10 – Consulado General de México – Kansas City, MO
May 30 – Consulado General de México – Chicago, IL
June 9 – MKE Latin Music Night at The Cooperage – Milwaukee, WI
June 20 – Consulado General de México – Philadelphia, PA
July 10 – Consulado General de México – New York, NY
July 31 – Consulado General de México – Raleigh, NC
August 4 – TBD – Chicago, IL (Renacer Album Release Show)
August 21 – Consulado General de México – Atlanta, GA
September 11 – Consulado General de México – Orlando, FL
October 7 – Mexican Folk Art Collective 3rd Annual Día De Los Muertos – Viola, WI
November 1 – Consulado General de México – Los Angeles, CA